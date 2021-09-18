New AFC Fylde signing Ethan Walker from Preston North End hopes to make debut against Spennymoor in FA Cup

The 19-year-old winger has joined the Coasters on loan from Preston North End, initially for a month.

He is eligible to make his debut in this afternoon's second qualifying round tie, in which National League North leaders Fylde welcome fourth-placed Spennymoor to Mill Farm.

Ethan Walker aims to excite the fans at Fylde

Walker told the club website: "I hope to find myself really, get back to being positive, helping the team out and expressing myself going forward.

"I think I'll fit perfectly into the style of play. It's hard to find a team that likes to get the ball down, which makes it easier for wingers to drive at players and put crosses in.

"I'm a player who likes to express myself a lot, make things happen and get people excited.

"Hopefully I can help in the cup game and impact the game as much as I can."

Walker, a product of the youth set-up at hometome club Preston, enjoyed loan stints with Altrincham and Stalybridge Celtic before spending last season at Carlisle United, where he made 16 League Two appearances.

And he believes those experiences will stand him in good stead at Fylde. Walker added: "Those loans will help with the mental side, meeting new players and getting up to speed. I'm not nervous about coming here and hopefully I'll make an impact."

Walker made his Preston debut against Aston Villa aged 16 in December 2018, becoming the youngest player to appear for North End in a League game.

His only other senior appearance was in the following season's EFL Cup win over Bradford City.

Fylde manager Jim Bentley said: “Ethan is an exciting wide player, who can go past defenders, and create and score goals.”