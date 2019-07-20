Ossett United 1 AFC Fylde 3: Early and late goals give the Coasters pre-season victory

AFC Fylde’s pre-season campaign continued in the right direction with a 3-1 win at Ossett United.

The Coasters were off to a flyer and took the lead in just the second minute when Ryan Croasdale thumped home from 20 yards, after a smart lay-off from Nick Haughton.

The Coasters looked dangerous on every attack, with the likes of Haughton, Jordan Williams and Matty Kosylo causing plenty of problems for Ossett.

Williams was unlucky not to net his first goal in a Fylde shirt, after nipping in to turn Louis Robles’ cutback just wide of the post.

Robles nearly found himself on the scoresheet, as Kosylo’s dazzling run saw him charge into the box, but his cross for Robles was just overhit, and he couldn’t get a touch goalwards.

The Coasters soon had their second, however, and after being denied on a couple of occasions, Haughton finally found a way through.

After dribbling into a wide position, Haughton sent the ball low and goalwards from an acute angle – and a mistimed clearance ensured it found its way past keeper Brett Souter.

After a quick start to the second half which saw Danny Philliskirk fire over from the edge of the box, the home side grew into the occasion, and threatened Dan Lavercombe in the Fylde goal.

Ossett’s Tom Greaves had been looking for a chance to peg back Fylde throughout the game.

He did just that after a free-kick landed into his path, courtesy of a deflection from Kyle Jameson.

His low, powerful effort gave Lavercombe no chance, and although the Ossett fans were jubilant, the celebrations were cut short.

The referee’s assistant had judged Greaves to be in an offside position – however the referee came over to discuss this with him, and correctly, decided the goal would stand.

This breathed life into Ossett, who continued to forge chances.

However, as the game came to its conclusion, one of the Fylde substitutes had the final say on the matter.

Kurt Willoughby was on hand to capitalise on Souter’s mistake, netting his first goal for the club and wrapping up a 3-1 win for the Coasters in Yorkshire.

Ossett United: Souter, Mott, Chantler, Trialist, Knowles. Stockdill, Guest, Vann, Greaves, Basic, Porritt. Subs: Toulson, Lighthowler, Monkhouse, Foley, Gregory, Harrison. Reeves, Trialist.

AFC Fylde: Lavercombe, Hemmings, Byrne, Whitmore, Burke, Croasdale, Marveggio, Haughton, Robles, Kosylo, Williams. Subs: Duxbury, Jameson, Rowe, Philliskirk, Willoughby, Yeates, Green, Craigen.