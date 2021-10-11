Sheffield FC Women 2 Fylde Women 5: Coasters win League Cup tie with second-half goal rush

Fylde rang the changes but fell behind in the second minute to a Lauren Evison goal.

But the Coasters were level on 12 minutes, when Becky Abbott's cross was converted by Mel Bartley.

Team bonding for Fylde ahead of kick-off in Sheffield

Abbott drove a free-kick wide and Sasha Rowe saw a low shot saved before Fylde took the lead on 38 minutes, Jodie Mortimer on target from an Emily Hollinshead cross.

Fylde went close again when Bartley headed Rowe's cross wide but the visitors were ahead at half-time 2-1.

The goal spree which settled the tie began in the 48th minute, when the Sheffield keeper spilled a shot to leave a tap-in for Jess Holbrook.

It was 4-1 three minutes later, when Rowe connected with Bartley's cross to score.

And Hannah Foster soon became Fylde's fifth different scorer, converting Abbott's corner.

Fylde keeper Savannah Smith was called into action on 75 minutes but Sheffield did pull one back a minute later through Yaz Mason.

There were chances at both ends in the final moments, Fylde substitute Kaya Pottinger firing over from Abbott's corner to the far post. And finally Smith got down well to make another fine stop.

The teams meet again in the league a week on Sunday.

Clubs with byes were able to play league games last weekend, when Huddersfield Town moved above fourth-placed Fylde in the FA Women's National League Northern Premier with a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Leaders Wolves moved six points clear of Fylde, who have a game in hand, with a 3-2 home victory over Hull City.

Fylde; Smith, Taylor, Forster (Whitaker 63), Fuller, Carroll, Holbrook, Hollinshead, Rowe, Bartley (Pottinger 73), Abbott (Merrin 82), Mortimer.