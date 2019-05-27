St Annes football coach Steve Robinson on worldwide shortlist for Manchester City Community Heroes prize

A St Annes junior football coach is on the shortlist of three for a worldwide sports award backed by Manchester City.

Steve Robinson, who coaches several teams at St Annes FC and serves as the club’s vice-chairman, has made the final three in the SAP and Manchester City Community Heroes award scheme.

Over 20,000 were nominated for their community work and 38-year-old Steven has been named among the final three alongside candidates from India and the USA.

The prize for the winner is a volunteering trip to Bangkok, with an opportunity to meet the City players during their pre-season tour to Thailand.

Steve coaches the Blackpool Road North club’s under-fives and under-sixes, as well as the U13 girls and boys’ U14 Yellows.

His role as vice-chairman brings many additional responsibilities around the club and he said: “It keeps me very busy but I love it. All the work is worth it to see the kids enjoying themselves.

“I’ve been involved since 2012 and the current under-14 were the first team I coached.”

His wife Nicola gave Steve a surprise by nominating him, highlighting her husband’s dedication to helping children of all abilities and backgrounds to enjoy inclusive football.

The English Treble winners back the competition alongside German software company SAP and Steve added: “It was all a bit surreal – they came over from Munich to make a video of me setting up a training session.”

Steve fits his football activities around a job manufacturing health and beauty products in Morecambe, while also finding time for a daily run.

At the start of the year, Steve challenged himself to run 5km or for 20 minutes every day in 2019.

He explained: “I started on January 1 and am approaching 150 days.

“It started as a challenge to myself but I am looking into the possibility of raising money for charity.”

All Steve’s activities do restrict his opportunities to watch his beloved City. Originally from Salford, Steve said: “I’m a big fan and get to games when I can. We took 40 of the children to the Manchester derby last month.”

Parent Anna Clancy contacted The Gazette and said of Steve: “He coaches my son’s Under-6s team and is wonderfully motivating, making everything about football so much fun for the boys and girls.

The winner will be decided by a public vote which is open until Friday. You can see Steve’s video and vote at:

https://www.sap-mancity heroes.com/vote/