St Bede's continue domination of Harry Johnston Cup

St Bede’s Catholic High School continued their outstanding run in the Harry Johnston Cup, winning the prestigious Fylde coast schools’ football competition for the third successive year.

The Lytham school has won through to the showpiece final at Bloomfield Road nine years in a row, winning six of those finals.

This year their opponents were Millfield High School from Thornton, who took the lead after a strong start.

Bede’s equalised with an Ellis Crook penalty midway through the first half and led by half-time after Kian Makepeace met a deep cross into the box with an acrobatic volley.

Millfield had a player sent off in the second half but still managed to take the game to Bede’s in their search of an equaliser. However, the Lytham school resisted the onslaught to hold out for a 2-1 win.

The triumph completes another fine year for the school, which had plenty to celebrate in girls’ football too.

Lara Newell, Charlotte Yates and Natasha Hart were all in the Blackpool FC side which won the Lancashire county cup, with Lara and Natasha also representing Lancashire in the ESFA National Cup final.