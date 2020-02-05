Striker Jamie Proctor ready to graft and grind out wins for AFC Fylde

Jamie Proctor says there’s no time like the present for relegation-threatened AFC Fylde to start grinding out ugly wins.

The Coasters, who are six points adrift of safety in the National League, continue to play an attractive brand of football which sees them create a host of chances.

Yet Jim Bentley’s men remain winless in the league since November, their weekend defeat to Boreham Wood their fourth loss from their last five games.

“The most frustrating thing is that we’re saying the same thing every week,” Proctor said.

“We’re playing good football, we’re working hard and the lads are grafting every day of the week.

“We’re giving everything we’ve got and we’re creating chances, but unfortunately we’re just not putting the ball in the net.

“That’s across the whole pitch, not just the lads up front. Everyone needs to be chipping in at this stage.

“We’re playing well and we’re coming away with plenty of positives but with the situation we’re in at this minute, we have to be taking three points. It needs to be a scrappy 1-0 win.

“We need to stop saying ‘oh, we’re playing well and creating chances’ because it needs to be the opposite. It needs to be a fighting performance where we come away with three points to get climbing up that table.”

The Coasters have been the victim of some bad luck this season, which hasn’t helped their predicament.

Trailing by an early goal against Boreham Wood at the weekend, Ryan Croasdale had an equaliser harshly ruled out after goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was adjudged to have been fouled.

While things appear to be transpiring against Fylde at the moment, Proctor says the team need to start making their own luck.

“I think when it’s going for you it’s going for you and when you’re down there, those sort of things do go against you,” he added.

“Boreham Wood are fifth in the league and 14 unbeaten now yet there’s nothing between the two teams at all.

“If anything we’ve dominated the majority of the game where they’ve probably had two or three attempts on goal yet managed to score two goals.

“They’re near the top of the league and going for promotion whereas we find ourselves in the complete opposite situation.

“You can blame a little bit of it on luck and I think incidents like the disallowed goal don’t help. It’s never been a foul, it’s a definite goal.

“Little things like that, when you’re doing well and the pressure is off, they go for you.

“But we need to create our own luck and think about ways we can turn it around.

“We can’t rely on referees or decisions or anything like that, we have to step up and do it ourselves and do it sooner rather than later.”

Proctor, a recent loan signing from Rotherham United, added: “It’s a good group to come into, which the manager bangs on about a lot with the spirit among the lads. That’s made it easier for me to come into and not feel out of place.

“My personal performances aren’t really a factor at the minute, it’s more about what the team are doing.

“I’m here to play games, do well and get up and running again for me, but I’ve never been one to focus too much on myself. I’m here as part of this squad and as a team we’re not doing it at the minute and that hurts me.

“I don’t think this squad deserves to be where it is but we are where we are for a reason.

“Hopefully I can have an impact to help turn it around but as a team we need more every week.

“That spirit we have in the dressing room needs to come out more on the pitch so we can start picking up some points.”