Time ticking away for AFC Fylde admits boss Jim Bentley ahead of Notts County clash

Jim Bentley admits time is ticking for his AFC Fylde side to get themselves out of danger.

The Coasters took another major hit on Saturday when they were thrashed 5-1 by promotion-hunting Dover Athletic.

The result leaves Fylde, who were title favourites at the start of the campaign, second from bottom in the National League and nine points adrift of safety.

With 13 games remaining, Bentley admits time is running out for the Mill Farm outfit.

“I feel embarrassed with the position we’re in, it’s an absolute horror show by us,” he said.

“The position we’re in is not ideal and the defeat to Dover is another hammer blow for us.

“But we’ve got another game on Tuesday (against Notts County) and there’s always a team waiting to throw the boot in on you.

“If we feel sorry for ourselves this could happen again, so we’ve got to man up and accept responsibility

“I feel let down, I feel angry and embarrassed, but we’ve got to go again on Tuesday because we need a response and we need to bounce back.

“We’ve got to do it quickly but time’s ticking.”

Bentley added: “It’s getting to that stage of must-win games because of where we are, we need to put points on the board.

“Notts County will be waiting. They’re one of the fancied sides so they’ll be looking to go up.

“If we go about it in the same manner as we did on Saturday then we’ll get beaten, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve got to learn from it and go again. Are we capable? Yes, but the penny has got to drop and we’ve got to start producing.

“The good thing is there’s a game straight away to put it right, but it’s all hands to the pump at the minute.

“We’ve got to embrace the challenge that lies ahead.”

Bentley revealed things got heated in Fylde’s dressing room after full-time on Saturday as the players were left to reflect on an embarrassing defeat.

However, the former Morecambe boss says he has no problem with his players getting things “off their chest” at times like this.

“I saw a bit of passion from them, which is good,” Bentley added.

“Sometimes as a manager you just have to step back and let it happen.

“I’ve had my go but I can see players in there that are angry with themselves and angry with each other, so a few words have been said.

“Sometimes that’s healthy so you just have to let it run. Let them get things off their chest.

“One thing it does show is that they care. They haven’t just accepted it, although people might think we’ve just laid down, but what happened stays in the dressing room.

“We can’t dwell on it, although we need to pick the bones out of it. Now we’ve got to stick together and come out fighting.”

AFC Fylde have announced that, if required, they will hold a pitch inspection at 11am ahead of tonight’s game with Notts County.

Ground sheets are currently on the pitch at Mill Farm in the most affected areas, with more rainfall expected in the morning.

The Coasters have also recalled Kurt Willoughby after a month’s loan with York City which saw the striker score three times in four outings.