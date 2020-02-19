Tom Miller: I'm versatile but single-minded in helping AFC Fylde to win fight against relegation

New signing Tom Miller is fired up for the National League relegation battle and says AFC Fylde’s next match at Dover Athletic on Saturday is “massive”.

The versatile 29-year-old joined the Coasters a fortnight ago for the rest of the season, having been a free agent since Bury went out of business.

The former Lincoln City and Carlisle United defender or midfielder had not played for more than a year but made his first two Fylde appearances in the space of four days as a substitute in both the FA Trophy win at Dorking and the National League draw at Eastleigh.

His hopes of a home debut must wait at least until Notts County visit Mill Farm next Tuesday, after Storm Dennis put paid to last weekend’s fixture against Maidenhead United.

And Miller is certainly up for the fight. He said: “I’ve played a lot in the Football League but also at this level, so I know how tough it is from experience. I know we’re in a relegation fight but it’s one we need to embrace and rise to.

“I’ve played centre-midfield, and had a couple of seasons at right-back and centre-back for Carlisle. I’m versatile and can play anywhere across the back-line.

“It’s been good to get back in as it’s been a long time. I’d not really trained much with the squad, having signed the day before the Dorking game. Then there was another game on the Tuesday but I’ve enjoyed it.”

That Eastleigh game saw Fylde squander an opportunity to improve their perilous position – they led 2-0 but had to settle for a draw

“The first half against Eastleigh was enjoyable but the second half was obviously very frustrating,” added Miller. “I also enjoyed getting out there at Dorking for my debut and getting those crucial minutes in.

“I feel fit. I had an injury a while back but I’m through that now. I feel good physically and mentally strong, so I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead and showing what I can do.

“It’s difficult as without training it’s been hard to know exactly how we play, so training this week is important to help me understand what people are about and the style of play.”

Only three National League fixtures went ahead last Saturday, including Ebbsfleet United’s 1-0 win over rock-bottom Chorley. That result left Fylde second-bottom, though still six points from safety and with one or two games in hand on all the other clubs in the relegation scrap.

“The next game is massive,” said Miller, whose side are anxious to end a 10-match winless league run stretching back to November. “When you’re 2-0 up at Eastleigh and know you’ve lost leads before a nervous energy can creep in. That happened, I think.

“We stopped doing what we did well, which was frustrating, so we need to go into the game at Dover on Saturday and make sure we’ve learned our lessons.”

