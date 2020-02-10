Tough test for AFC Fylde in FA Trophy quarter-finals

Holders AFC Fylde have landed a tough draw in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

The Coasters will be at home to National League rivals Harrogate Town in the last eight on Saturday, February 29.

Harrogate are second in the top-tier of non-league football, with Fylde third-bottom .

Fylde's three ties in this season's FA Trophy have all been against lower-level opposition, most recently a 4-2 victory away to Dorking Wanderers of National League South on Saturday.

Harrogate's third-round win last weekend was against Eastleigh, who Fylde visit in the league tomorrow.

Fylde's Trophy commitments mean their league game against Dagenham and Redbridge, scheduled for the final day of this month, must be rearranged.

One club from below the National League is sure to progress to the last four after Concord Rangers were drawn against Royston Town.

Harrogate and Fylde played out a goalless draw in the league at Mill Farm in August, their only meeting so far this season

Buildbase FA Trophy quarter-final draw: Barnet v Halesowen Town, Notts County v Aveley, Concord Rangers v Royston Town, AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town