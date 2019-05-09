VIDEO PART TWO: AFC Fylde face the media ahead of National League play-off final clash with Salford City at Wembley

AFC Fylde Chairman David Haythornthwaite, CEO Jamie Roberts, manager Dave Challinor, captain Neill Byrne and top goalscorer Danny Rowe all faced the media at Mill Farm ahead of their clash with Salford City.

The Coasters started their preparations for Saturday's National League play-off final against Salford City at Wembley by hosting a press conference at Mill Farm.

Dave Challinor and Neill Byrne

The Gazette and the rest of the media put questions to the five at their home base before they set off to the capital.

Haythornthwaite and company discuss Salford, their defensive record, Rowe's goals, the Class of 92, what it would mean to reach the Football League and much more in part two of the above video.

