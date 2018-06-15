Waiting game for ex-Pool director Belokon in court battle with former wife

The former director of Blackpool FC is waiting to see whether he has won a High Court battle over money with his former wife who is fighting for millions of pounds.

Millionaire Latvian businessman Valeri Belokon and his ex-wife Diana Belokon began a fight at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London earlier this week.

A judge finished analysing evidence on Friday.

Deputy High Court judge Richard Todd said he aimed to deliver a ruling in the near future.

Members of the public were barred from the hearing but journalists were allowed to attend.

Judge Todd imposed limitations on what could be reported. He said the pair could be named in media reports and the public told of the nature of their dispute.

But he said no confidential commercial information could be revealed.

He said Mr Belokon's ex-wife wanted a payment running into millions of pounds.

Mr Belokon is arguing that her claim is without merit and says she should get nothing.

In November, Mr Belokon won a High Court fight with Blackpool directors Owen Oyston and son Karl Oyston.

A judge told the Oystons to pay more than £30 million after Mr Belokon, who bought a 20 per cent stake in Blackpool 12 years ago, complained of being excluded from key decisions and shares of profits.