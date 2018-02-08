Youth football round-up: Blackpool and District League and Blackpool FC Girls

Some great matches were played in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League despite the weather.

Starting with the under-7s, Lytham Windmills playing their clubmates Lytham Maroons and produced some excellent football, showing how the players are developing and – most importantly – enjoying their football.

In the Under-11s, South Shore Panthers played Polish FC Reds where the spectators saw some very entertaining football and the improvement in their development could be seen in their passing and tackling.

They are a credit to their clubs and the league with their enthusiasm for the game and willingness to learn.

The Under-14s division remains very tight at the top with FC Rangers Blues, Foxhall and Squires Gate Reds all winning and staying on the same points in second place.

FC Rangers Blues were at Squires Gate Titans and proved too strong for them, winning 12-1.

Foxhall were at home to Kirkham Juniors Blues, winning 15-0.

Credit goes to Kirkham’s players who never let their heads drop and continued to play right to the end.

Squires Gate Reds were at FC Rangers on Boundary Park, where a brace apiece for Anthony Cantley and Joe Wilson and goals from Ben Stevely, Piotr Wasik and Lewis Kenyon gave the Reds the win 7-1.

FC’s goal came from a great strike by Matthew Guy.

Four goals for Imaan Hussain, a Dan Fryer hat-trick and a goal apiece for Angelo Di Vinci and Jack Walker gave Squires Gate FC a 9-1 win over Poulton FC and remain unbeaten in top spot.

Poulton were unlucky to have players ill and had to play most of the match with 10 players; see pages 24-25 for further information

In the Under-18s’ division Staining played Clifton Rangers at Common Edge and produced a great game even though the 4-0 result doesn’t reflect it.

Clifton took the lead in the opening stages but then Staining contested for every ball and had several chances to level the scoring.

That was before Clifton took hold of the match with goals coming from Jack Arrowsmith, Joshua Smyth, Finlay Clarkson and Alfie Tomlinson.

The win moves them back to the top of the division.

Blackpool FC Girls Under-16 won through to the Lancashire County Cup Final with a 1-0 over Bury Girls.

In probably Blackpool’s toughest game of the season, the opening goal was always going to be vital and both teams battled for it.

Blackpool player of the match Natasha Webster sealed it with a fine finish 15 minutes from time.

Blackpool were able to keep control to see the match out and secure their second cup final appearance of the season.