Zaine Francis-Angol leaves AFC Fylde for Accrington Stanley

Zaine Francis-Angol has left AFC Fylde on a free transfer to join Accrington Stanley.

The 26-year-old left-back has signed a one-year contract with the League One club, with the option of a second year.

Francis-Angol made 85 National League appearances in his two seasons with the Coasters, also featuring in all four play-off matches and playing in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

A Tottenham Hotspur youth product, the Londoner joined Fylde from Kidderminster Harriers and has won 18 caps and Antigua and Barbuda.

Stanley manager John Coleman said: “Zaine is somebody that we’ve tracked for a while. He’s had two good seasons at AFC Fylde and got to the play-off final and the FA Trophy final last year, so hopefully he can carry on that form with us.”

Francis-Angol is the second player to leave Fylde for an EFL club in recent days, following Jordan Tunnicliffe's switch to Crawley Town.