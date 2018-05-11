Fylde coast cricket preview: Big step up suits St Annes pro Ullah

He’s already contributing with bat and ball in St Annes CC’s unbeaten start to the Northern Premier League season and professional Amar Ullah says there is more to come from this talented crop.

READ MORE: Last weekend's NPL review

The Blackburn-based all-rounder has made the step up from the second tier of the Liverpool Competition with Springview to join last season’s NPL runners-up.

And ahead of tomorrow’s short trip to Leyland, Pakistani Ullah says the higher standards are upping his game.

He told The Gazette: “Playing against better players makes you step up. They are a good bunch of people at St Annes. This is only my second season as a professional, so I’m still learning.

“It is a young but very talented team, with some experienced heads like Mohamed Nadeem (newly arrived from Great Eccleston). We will need time to gel but we will get there.”

Ullah is keen to build on a steady start (71 runs and seven wickets from three league games) but added: “Most importantly I’m a team man and obviously the success of the club is important.”

He is set to face Liverpool Competition opposition on Sunday when Rainhill visit Vernon Road in the second round of the ECB National Club Championship.

There’s a mouthwatering tie at Stanley Park, where Blackpool face Lytham. But first Blackpool welcome Garstang, the only team with three straight wins, for a clash of the NPL’s early pace-setters tomorrow.

FIXTURES

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE: Barrow v Fulwood and Broughton, Blackpool v Garstang, Fleetwood v Chorley, Leyland v St Annes, Morecambe v Penrith, Netherfield v Preston

LIVERPOOL COMPETITION ECB PREMIER LEAGUE: Lytham v Ormskirk

MOORE AND SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD PREMIER DIVISION: Croston v Torrisholme, Eccleston v Vernon Carus, Great Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys, Kendal v Lancaster, Longridge v Penwortham, South Shore v New Longton

DIVISION 1A; Freckleton v Grimsargh, Fylde v Hoghton, Kirkham and Wsham v BAC/EE Preston, Mawdesley v Withnell Fold, Norcross v Rufford, Standish v Tarleton

MEYLER CUP (Sunday): Fylde v BAC/EE Preston, Grimsargh v Freckleton, Hoghton v Kendal, Mawdesley v Thornton Cleveleys, South Shore v Lancaster, Tarleton v Norcross, Torrisholme v Rufford, Withnell Fold v New Longton