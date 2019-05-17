Fylde coast cricket preview: Siddall impresses despite Blackpool CC’s sticky start

Fast-developing bowler Matt Siddall has carried on where he left off last season, though the same can’t be said for his Blackpool CC team so far in 2019.

The defending Northern League champions have won only one of their first four matches despite Siddall’s splendid start to the campaign.

Having piled up 68 wickets last year, Siddall has claimed 18 already in 2019 but Blackpool’s batting has failed to fire on all cylinders so far.

There would be no better time for the team to find form than tomorrow, when unbeaten leaders Netherfield visit Stanley Park.

Siddall told The Gazette: “For the last couple of seasons it has been us and Netherfield at the top, so we really want to get the better of them this weekend after bit of a slow start. Hopefully we can start to build again.”

Siddall’s season got off to a flying start with six wickets against Fleetwood, though Blackpool lost the game.

He added: “Danno (captain Paul Danson) and I have a good understanding when it comes to the best field placings for me and I’ve made a good start to the season.

“We bowled well against Fleetwood but couldn’t back it up when we batted.

“I don’t know if we have been getting a bit ahead of ourselves after doing so well last season. We need to work hard and the start has perhaps brought us back to reality.”

That Fleetwood game saw Siddall team up with Richard Gleeson, who has this week made his County Championship bow for Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Siddall has cited the seamer as his inspiration and said: “It’s good to have Rick with us on the field and in the dressing room. You learn a lot from listening to how he sees the game.

“I’d love to follow in the footsteps of people like him and Steven Croft, who are Blackpool born and bred.”

Since then Blackpool have welcomed professional Lahiru Madushanka, the Sri Lankan ODI star and another player Siddall is happy to learn from.

“We call him Larry and he’s brilliant. He’s fitted in really well with the juniors as well as the senior lads.”

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

Northern Premier League: Barrow v St Annes, Blackpool v Netherfield, Fleetwood v Longridge, Garstang v Penrith, Kendal v Fulwood and Broughton, Leyland v Chorley

Liverpool Competition Ray Digman Trophy: Lytham v Rainford

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division: Eccleston v Penwortham, Fylde v Vernon Carus, Morecambe v South Shore, New Longton v Croston, Preston v Great Eccleston, Standish v Lancaster

Division 1A: Kirkham and Wesham v Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods, Mawdesley v Grimsargh, Norcross v Hoghto, Rufford v Withnell Fold, Torrisholme v Tarleton

SUNDAY

Lancashire Cricket Federation Knockout: Lytham v Kendal, Oswaldtwistle Immanuel v St Annes