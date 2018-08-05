Fylde coast cricket round-up: Blackpool’s derby day win as St Annes’ batters fail to fire

It’s game on at the top of the Northern Premier Cricket League as Blackpool closed the gap on leaders Netherfield in emphatic fashion.

While the table-toppers were beaten by eighth-placed Barrow, Blackpool moved to within nine points thanks to a nine-wicket derby win against Fleetwood.

The bowlers were the inspiration as they shot out Fleetwood for a paltry 69 inside 31 overs.

Star of the show was Matthew Siddall, who decimated the Fleetwood line-up on his way to figures of 8-23.

Damien Hutchinson had given Fleetwood a brisk start with 16 from only a dozen deliveries before he fell victim to Matt Grindley (1-12).

However, all bar one of his team-mates had no answer to Siddall.

Fellow opener Jeremy Davies took 57 balls in making nine before he was stumped, while Siddall also accounted for Declan Clerkin (4) and Neels Bergh (1).

Josh Boyne was the other Blackpool bowler to take a wicket when he had Liam Castellas (8) caught.

The rest of the scorecard was dominated by Siddall as he dismissed Alex Ryder without scoring, followed by the wicket of James Gregson (4).

Fleetwood skipper Matt Clark attempted to stop the rot as he was the second batsman to make it into double figures.

His stay was ended when Siddall had him caught by Paul Danson – his third catch – for 12, while James Amor (2) was another out cheaply before the innings ended.

In reply, Amor (1-16) took the early wicket of Syed Kazmi (9) but that was it in terms of wickets taken.

Boyne ended any unlikely hopes Fleetwood might have had by blasting an unbeaten 48 from only 36 balls.

Matthew Houston was 13 not out as Blackpool reached victory on 70-1 with only 14 overs gone.

St Annes suffered a 12-run defeat to Garstang in a low-scoring game at Vernon Road.

Garstang batted first and St Annes must have felt confident of claiming the points when they dismissed the league new boys for only 109 in the 37th over thanks to the efforts of Tom Higson (4-43) and Amar Ullah (4-29).

However, that target proved to be beyond the St Annes batsmen as they were skittled for 97 midway through the 43rd over.

Richard Staines played a lone hand, hitting 31, but Coen Oosthuysen (4-36) and Travis Pieters (3-14) bowled Garstang to victory.

Lytham skipper Ben Saunders led by example as they were comprehensive winners against Colwyn Bay in the Liverpool Competition.

He produced an all-round display, starring with both bat and ball in a 151-run victory.

Lytham had batted first and lost Taylor Cornall (13) before Steven Croft (26) and Josh Holden (58) added 69 for the second wicket but their dismissals left Lytham 110-3.

They had reached 136-3, only to lose five wickets for 23 runs in collapsing to 159-8.

Matt Shawcross (11), Matthew Stevenson (4), Matthew Taaffe (4), Tom Jefferson (23) and Jack Saunders (4) were the men in question as Jamie Moorhouse took 4-45.

However, Ben Saunders struck a 52-ball knock of 60 with six fours and three sixes as Lytham declared on 220-8.

He then took three wickets and a catch as Colwyn Bay slipped to 17-4 before they lost their last five wickets for 19 runs in being dismissed for 69.

The captain’s day ended with figures of 4-23 while Jack Saunders took 3-27.

There were mixed fortunes for South Shore and Thornton Cleveleys in the Palace Shield as home advantage told.

Five of six games were won by the host club with South Shore racking up the runs in seeing off Torrisholme.

They were led by Luke Jardine, who struck 132 in their 248-6 before Torrisholme’s reply saw them all out for 122.

Second-bottom Thorntons remain seven points adrift of safety after losing at New Longton.

Having seen their hosts compile 244 all out, the Thornton batsmen were blown away for128 in reply.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division: Croston 203-4 (Sam Marsh 92) beat Geat Eccleston 201-8 by six wickets; Eccleston 185-7 (Charlie Swarbrick 5-56) lost to Lancaster 186-2 (Charlie Swarbrick 81 not out) by eight wickets; Kendal 176ao beat Longridge 159ao (Chris Miller 5-49) by 17 runs; New Longton 244ao beat Thornton Cleveleys 128ao by 116 runs; South Shore 248-6 (Luke Jardine 132) beat Torrisholme 122ao by 126 runs; Vernon Carus 185-3 (Ian Dunn 68, Christian Ash 61 not out) beat Penwortham 181ao by seven wickets.

Division 1A: Fylde 144-9 beat Norcross 137-9 (Daniel Smith 4-49) by seven runs; Grimsargh 94ao lost to Rufford 164ao (Mark Golding 60; Steven Bell 4-13 by 61 runs; Kirkham and Wesham 135ao (Shahrukh Khan 5-33) lost to Standish 158ao (Jamie Hogarth 4-29) by 23 runs; Mawdesley 55-0 beat BAC/EE Preston 54ao by 10 wickets; Withnell Fold 153ao lost to Tarleton 213ao by 60 runs.