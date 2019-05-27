Fylde coast cricket round-up: St Annes face Blackpool and Fleetwood in T20 action while Lytham cannot halt Formby’s charge

The Northern Premier Cricket League’s Readers T20 group stage saw St Annes host Blackpool and Fleetwood on Sunday.

There were mixed fortunes for the home side as they got the better of Blackpool in the day’s opening game before losing their second match against Fleetwood.

A wet wicket and a delayed start meant the St Annes-Blackpool game was reduced to 18 overs a side.

St Annes batted first and compiled 124-5 with Tom Higson making 43.

In reply, Blackpool found themselves needing 10 from the last over but could only finish on 121-7.

The day’s second game saw Fleetwood bat first and make 168-5 before St Annes’ reply saw them fall 16 runs short of victory.

Lytham went down by eight wickets in their Ray Digman Trophy quarter-final against Formby CC.

A repeat of Saturday’s league game saw Lytham choose to bat first, only to be reduced to 7-3 early on.

Ollie Sutton picked up the wickets of openers Matthew Cartmell (0) and Ross Zelem (6) before David Atkinson dismissed Myles Child, again without scoring.

A stand of 55 followed between Tom Jefferson and Scott Howarth, ending when the latter was out for 23 and became Atkinson’s second wicket with the score 62-4.

Jefferson was joined by Matthew Taaffe and Lytham’s fifth wicket pair continued their recovery, adding 120.

Taaffe fell for 48 but Jefferson continued through to the end of the innings, making an undefeated 124 from 128 deliveries as Lytham posted 221-5 in 45 overs.

Although Sutton (4) fell to Jack Saunders early on in Formby’s reply, the second wicket pair of James Seward and Tatenda Taibu took the game away from Lytham.

They added 208 before Seward (97) became Saunders’ second wicket but Taibu ended 110 not out in helping Formby to 225-2.