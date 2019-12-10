Fylde RFC coach is pleased with their defensive efforts during Sedgley Park win

Head coach Warren Spragg was delighted with his Fylde RFC side’s efforts, particularly their defence under sustained pressure in the second half, as Sedgley Park were beaten 17-10 in the final first-team game at the Woodlands in 2019.

Victory kept Fylde second in National Two North, four points behind leaders Caldy.

Spragg said: “I was very pleased at the quality of our defensive performance.

“The end of the game summed it up, 10 minutes of the ball in play with Sedg having possession in our 22 for the whole of it.

“To hold them out showed the strength of character and a huge effort to deny them a score – those boys will be unbelievably tired now.

“We gave away some silly penalties when we were defending but the effort couldn’t be faulted.

“The yellow card (for Jacob Conner) didn’t have much effect for either team.

“We missed Jacob as he’s a big ball-carrier for us but we did OK.

“Tom Carleton got back on the gold standard today. I know he enjoys playing with the talented young players all around him in this squad and he capitalises on this quality.

“In other clubs he might spend the game chasing kicks but not here.”

Looking forward to Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Tigers on Saturday, Spragg added: “We had a tough time at Door Moor last season.

“It was snowy and we thought the game might have been called off. We were undercooked in terms of preparation.

“They’re a good defensive team, physical up front, and their pitch can be quite heavy on the legs this time of year.

“So we’ll have to be very good tactically and we can’t afford to be defending our 22 metre line for long periods in the game.

“We’ll have to kick well, defend well and manage the game well. Another very difficult afternoon to look forward to!”