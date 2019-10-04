Fylde RFC coach Warren Spragg hopes history will not repeat itself at Tynedale

Fylde RFC head coach Warren Spragg has challenged his players to avoid history repeating itself tomorrow.

After three wins and a draw in their opening four matches, Fylde travel to face a Tynedale side sitting 10th in the early National Two North table.

They last travelled to Corbridge on the corresponding weekend last year, when Tynedale posted an emphatic 59-15 victory.

“It’s a great league to be part of and there are some really tough games coming up,” Spragg said.

“In recent years, this has probably been our hardest game; Tynedale took us to pieces last year.

“They disrupted our lineout and had us all over the place – and we had no answer to it.

“We had a really humbling afternoon up there and the players know they have to be on it. If we get any sort of result up there then I’ll be happy.”

Fylde go into the game on a back of an impressive win against Huddersfield.

Despite some less than ideal conditions at the Woodlands, they ran in six tries to record a 40-10 victory.

“I’m extremely pleased with the result because we struggled against them last year,” Spragg said.

“We drew at home and got hammered there towards the end of last season so to have such a convincing victory is very pleasing.

“Our handling was outstanding, especially from the backs in the wide channel where our play was exceptional.”

Chris Briers (knee), Cam Crampton (knee) and Nick Ashcroft (elbow) are unavailable for the weekend but there will be changes made from the Huddersfield win.

“I’m really pleased with the quality of squad we’ve got and how competitive it is,” Spragg said.

“We can’t keep going with the same players; there will be changes this week.

“Lads are coming in who deserve their start and some are dropping out; some of it is to freshen things up.”