Lancashire ace Croft returns to his roots for cricket chats

Fylde coast cricket fans will have the chance to pitch questions to Lancashire star Steven Croft as he tours the county’s grassroots clubs as part of his 2018 testimonial year.

The former Old Trafford skipper, who has played more than 450 times for the Red Rose county, hits the road in January and February for a series of ‘In Conversation’ evenings at Kirkham, Blackpool, Lytham and Morecambe.

The Blackpool-born 33-year-old will be joined by a number of special guests,, including fellow former Lancashire captain Warren Hegg and Northamptonshire’s Lancashire-born pace bowler Richard Gleeson, as he relives his many career highlights.

The first #AskCrofty event is at Kirkham Cricket Club on Friday January 19.

This will be followed by similar nights at Blackpool CC on Thursday February 1, Lytham CC on Friday February 2n and then Morecambe’s Auckland Hotel on Sunday February 25.

Croft has made many guest appearances for Blackpool over the years, when his county commitments allowed, and last season signed up to play for Lytham in the Liverpool Competition.

In 2011 Croft secured his place in Red Rose cricket folklore when he hit the winning runs to seal Lancashire’s first County Championship title in 77 years.

And he says he cannot wait to get back to many of the grounds he graced as a junior player.

Croft said: “I’ve had a great career with Lancashire and played all over the world, but it all started as a junior playing at local clubs. These places mean a lot to me.

“I am a huge supporter of local league cricket and playing at these grounds really helped me develop as a player. They are where I learned the game.

“It will be great to get back and have a really good night, sharing stories, talking about my career and the many fantastic players and characters I’ve met along the way.”

Tickets are available now for all of the #AskCrofty events.

For more information contact: Kirkham (Dave Reddy 07496 635723); Blackpool (John Caunce 07932 901238); Lytham (Antony Mulligan 07739 581641); Morecambe (Mike Moore 07836 693577).

Steven has chosen Fylde coast children’s hospice Brian House and the Professional Cricketers Association’s Benevolent Fund as his charity partners for his testimonial year, which will feature a series of events across the UK throughout 2018.

If your club is interested in holding an #AskCrofty evening or would like more information about Steven’s Testimonial Year and how you can get involved, email steven crofttestimonial2018@gmail.com