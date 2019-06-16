Bernhard Langer loves links golf and looks forward to Senior Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes

Bernhard Langer is a three-time winner of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex and cannot wait to rekindle his love of links golf when the Championship returns to Royal Lytham and St Annes from July 25-28.

The 61-year-old won a record-breaking tenth Senior Major Championship at The 2017 Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl, adding to his first victory there in 2014 and his first Senior Open crown at Carnoustie in 2010.

The 2004 European Ryder Cup Captain has fond memories of the Fylde coast links, having recorded one of his four third-placed finishes in The Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes in 2001, when he ended the championship four shots behind winner David Duval.

“I like links golf generally and Lytham is a fair and testing golf course,” said Langer. “It’s a fun course to play and it will be fun to come back to the UK to play in The Senior Open.

“We don’t get much of a chance to play links golf. We don’t have many links courses in Germany and there are none in Florida, so I’m always excited when I get an opportunity to play on courses like these.

“It’s fantastic having Rolex involved – they are a wonderful sponsor. I’ve been with Rolex for many, many years. They are great supporters of the game of golf, so this event is one my highlights every year.”

Langer has shown no signs of slowing down, having narrowly missed out on back-to-back Senior Open titles last year, finishing one stroke behind champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

“It was a good battle with Miguel,” added Langer. “He made a great par on the 17th to stay ahead. I came within one but he managed to pull it off.

“It’s one of our Majors, so I enjoy it very much. I always enjoyed playing The Open and The Senior Open is the next best thing for us.”

Two-time Masters champion Langer also won his 39th title on the PGA Tour Champions circuit at the Oasis Championship in Florida in February.

Langer is just one of a host of European Ryder Cup Captains, Major Champions and European Tour winners competing at Royal Lytham and St Annes later next month

Paul McGinley, Colin Montgomerie and Ian Woosnam are others who will go toe-to-toe with defending champion Jiménez in the field at Royal Lytham and St Annes as the stars of the golfing world descend on Fylde for Europe’s only Senior Major Championship.

Leading the American contingent at the 33rd edition of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex will be Tom Lehman, who won The Open on the links of Royal Lytham and St Annes in 1996.

Tickets start from £13.50 and are available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-senior-open-presented-by-rolex-2019-tickets-50085470992. Hospitality options in The Lehman Lounge are also available. Entry for Under-16s and parking are free.