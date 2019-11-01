Best football forward for Wyre and Fylde schools in cross country championships

The Wyre and Fylde Cross Country Championships for secondary schools were staged at Rossall School, where wet ground added to the what is always a tough challenge.

READ MORE: Schools' Glow Football lights up Blackpool Tower

The runners had to negotiate the sand dunes as well as standing water in the fields of the school grounds.

There were six races in all, with separate boys’ and girls’ events for year seven pupils, year 8/9 and year 10/11.

Lytham St Annes High School won the team prizes in both year 10/11 races, while there were also overall wins for two of the Kirkham Grammar School teams. The other team winners were Garstang and St Bede’s.

Both individual winners in the 10/11 races were also from LSA, while AKS, Fleetwood, KGS and St Bede’s each celebrated an individual winner.

Top-three results were

as follows.

Year 7 boys’ teams: 1. Kirkham GS, 2. St Aidan’s, 3. Carr Hill

Individuals: 1. Gordon Ballantyne (KGS), 2. Stanley Collinson (KGS), 3. James Roger-Wood (Rossall)

Year 7 girls’ teams: 1. Garstang, 2. Hodgson, 3. Lytham St Annes

Individuals: 1. Gracie Scott (Fleetwood), 2. Imogen Borrowdale (Millfield), 3. Layla Wholey (AKS)

Year 8/9 boys’ teams: 1. St Bede’s, 2. Hodgson, 3. KGS

Individuals: 1. Fergus Hotchkiss (St Bede’s), 2. Eaton Jones (Hodgson), 3. Archie Tuffrey (Carr Hill)

Year 8/9 girls’ teams: 1. Kirkham GS, 2. Millfield, 3. St Bede’s

Individuals: 1. Maddie Betmead (AKS), 2. Sophie Bohannon (St Bede’s), 3. Kate Cookson (KGS)

Year 10/11 boys’ teams: 1. Lytham St Annes, 2, Kirkham GS, 3. Garstang

Individuals: 1. Luke Rawcliffe (Lytham St Annes), 2. Dan Valentine (LSA), 3. Max Swarbrick (Cardinal Allen)

Year 10/11 girls’ teams: 1. Lytham St Annes, 2. Kirkham GS, 3. Carr Hill

Individuals: 1. Maddy Markham (Lytham St Annes), 2. Lucy Tickle (Carr Hill), 3. Brogan Murphy (LSA)