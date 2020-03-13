Blackpool's European jiu-jitsu champion Lucy Tomlinson becomes a professional wrestler at 16

A European martial arts champion from Blackpool is learning the ropes in the world of professional wrestling ... and she’s still only 16.

Lucy Tomlinson from South Shore is a reigning European champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu but her next challenge is in the wrestling ring.

She is undergoing an intensive training programme ahead of her pro debut in Preston next month.

The Blackpool Sixth Form College student, who turns 17 later this month, is the youngest performer ever to sign a contract with the PCW (Preston City Wrestling) organisation.

Besides her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training with Savage MMA in Blackpool, Lucy undertakes judo and fitness training at St Annes Keidokwai and it was there this latest opportunity presented itself.

St Annes Keidokwai is run by Ross Goodwin, voted coach of the year at the 2019 Fylde and Lancashire sports awards, who is one of PCW’s most popular stars in the guise of his alter-ego ‘Rossy Rascal’ and has built a massive following through the PCW’s weekly Sky TV show.

Ross told The Gazette: “Lucy has decided she wants to give wrestling a go and I’m supporting her as best I can.

“Lucy is a special individual who will excel at anything she wishes. She is admired by everyone she meets and a true inspiration to children and adults across the Fylde coast with her drive and determination.

“We’re linking a show I’m on with a white-collar event featuring Lucy in Preston on the same day (April 5) and it will be a great opportunity for her.”

Blackpool-born Lucy told The Gazette: “I’ve been training at wrestling for around six weeks and it’s going really well. I’ve done jiu jitsu for five years and thought this would be fun.

“I’m not defending my European title this year because I’m studying for my A levels. The wrestling keeps me active and is something different.

“It’s unlike what I’m used to because we have scripts and we have to present a character – I’m playing a jiu-jitsu character.

“It is quite difficult learning all the routines and it’s a challenge because one of my shows will be on TV but I’m really enjoying it.”

Lucy is also a devoted charity fundraiser, raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice.