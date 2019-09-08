Blackpool's Shelly Woods finishes second in brave bid for eighth Great North Run title

Blackpool's Shelly Woods couldn't maintain her winning return to wheelchair racing but made a brave bid for an eighth Great North Run title on Tyneside.

The 33-year-old triple Paralympic medallist, who only returned to competitive racing in May after a break of three years, finished second to her former Great Britain team-mate Jade Jones-Hall in the women's wheelchair race.

Jones-Hall, from Middlesbrough, won the half-marathon event in 50mins, 35secs, with Woods second in 51.41. Last year's winner, Martyna Snopek from Poland, was a distant third in 66.38.

Lytham-based Woods made a spectacular return to the race scene in May, winning the Great Manchester Run, followed by the Westminster Mile and Vitality 10,000 in London.

The former British number one stopped racing in 2016 before the birth of her first child, Leo, who was in Tyneside to watch his mum in what has always been one of her favourite races.

Woods said: "I'm really enjoying the racing at the moment and I'm just excited to be here.

"I haven't raced very much this year but I have been training over the summer."

Earlier this year Shelly launched a new venture as a personal fitness trainer.

While an eighth Great North Run victory eluded Woods, David Weir achieved the feat in the men's wheelchair race, winning in 43.31.

British Olympic great Mo Farah claimed a sixth successive elite men's victory in 59.07 and Brigid Kosgei took the women's title in 64.28 as the Kenyans dominated that race.