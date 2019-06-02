Centre Scott Rawlings returns to Fylde as more players sign for next season

Centre Scott Rawlings is Fylde RFC’s first new signing for the 2019-20 season.

The powerful 32-year-old returns to the Woodlands after a three-year absence.

He made 65 Fylde appearances from 2014-16, scoring 22 tries, before moving on to Sale FC and then returning to former club Longton for the past two seasons.

Rawlings has been a member of the Lancashire squad for several seasons and played in all three of last month’s County Championship games.

Fylde head coach Warren Spragg said: “Scott was a very influential player in his first stint at the club. He had an impressive strike-rate of tries and was a regular man of the match.

“He gives us a different attacking option, which I think we need to be able to put more pressure on the opposition. I’m sure everyone at the Woodlands will give him a warm welcome back.”

Rawlings said: “I’m very happy to return to Fylde. I enjoyed my time there before and I’m sure I will again. Spraggy has told me of the club’s ambition and I’m excited to hopefully be part of it.”

Fylde have also started to confirm the re-signing of members of last season’s squad for the 2019-20 campaign.

Scrum-half Cam Crampton, lock forward Matt Garrod and winger Tom Grimes are the latest to be retained, following captain Adam Lewis and centre Chris Briers.

Grimes was Lancashire’s top scorer in their County Championship campaign, having scored 14 tries for Fylde in National Two North last season.

Cornwall have lifted the Bill Beaumont Cup as rugby union’s county champions, defeating Cheshire 14-12 in Sunday’s final at Twickenham.

Cheshire reached the final by pipping Lancashire to top spot in the northern group after the Red Rose county lost their final group game to Yorkshire at Fylde.

Mark Nelson’s Lancashire side had contested the Twickenham final in nine of the previous 10 seasons, winning seven of them.