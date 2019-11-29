Coach of the year Ross Goodwin from St Annes judo club set for biggest challenge in wrestling ring

Ross Goodwin is looking to crown an outstanding sporting year with his biggest challenge yet.

Ross is the head coach of St Annes Keidokwai judo club, and this week we reported how he topped his coach of the year title at the Fylde Sports Awards by winning the same accolade at the Lancashire Sports Awards in Clayton-le-Moors.

Second dan black belt Ross is fully committed to developing Fylde coast martial artists to follow in his footsteps.

But this is only part of his amazing 2019 sporting story.

For this year Goodwin has developed an alter ago, and as Rossy Rascal he has taken the world of professional wrestling by storm.

Competing under the Preston City Wrestling (PCW) banner, ‘Rossy’ has built a huge following, with an appealing persona that has endeared him to fans of all ages.

And he is looking forward to the biggest night of his wrestling career next Friday, when he takes on Big T Justice at Blackpool Tower.

Standing seven feet tall and weighing in at 155kg, Big T is the largest professional wrestler in the country and is undefeated in PCW.

PCW are planning a grand entrance for Ross at the Tower, with children from his judo club accompanying him to the ring.He aims to become the first man to defeat Big T on PCW TV and to inspire as many people as he can in his home town.

He only made his professional debut in April but has already become a regular crowd-puller at the Tower.

PCW shows are broadcast on Sky on Fridays at 10pm (channel 192).