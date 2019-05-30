Fylde and Wyre girls combine forces in schools athletics championships

The Combined Athletics Championships for year eight and nine girls from Fylde and Wyre schools took place at Stanley Park last week.

A total of 210 children took part, representing 11 schools, and all taking part in a sprint and the 800m, as well as a throw and a jump event.

Congratulations went to Kirkham Grammar School on winning the year eight title and to St Aidan’s, who were crowned year nine champions.

Millfield won the Kennedy Trophy as the most-improved school.

The individual champions were Evie Mellon of KGS in year eight and and Iona Cossens of St Aidan’s in year nine.

Runners-up were Rebecca Fisher (KGS, year eight) and Suzanne Carter (Rossall, year nine)

The event was organised by Rachael Wignall of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, who said: “The atmosphere was really pleasing and the pupils’ efforts, attitudes and performances were exemplary.

“Thanks to all the members of staff involved in organising the pupils so well.

“The day is non-stop and your constant professionalism is very much appreciated.

“This event couldn’t have gone ahead without all your hard work and teamwork.”

Rachael also thanked LSA Year 10 PE students and the BTEC sport students from Blackpool and the Fylde College for their help in running the event.

EVENT WINNERS

Year eight sprint: Sofia Chrisodoulou (St Aidan’s) and Rebecca Fisher (KGS)

Y8 800m: Sophie Bohannon (St Bede’s)

Y8 throw: Emily Marsh (KGS, shot)

Y8 jump: Sophie Birchall-Farr (KGS, long jump)

Year 9 sprint: Ella Hodkinson (St Aidan’s)

Y9 800m: Brogane Murphy (LSA)

Y9 throw: Suzanne Carter (Rossall, shot)

Y9 jump: Talia Armistead (KGS, high jump)

TEAM RESULTS

Year 8:

1. KGS 1080 points

2. AKS 999

3. St Aidan’s 991

Year 9:

1. St Aidan’s 1095

2. Baines and KGS 955,

4. LSA 934