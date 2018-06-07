Fylde and Wyre schools join forces for Combined Events athletics bonanza

The Combined Events extravaganza for Fylde and Wyre secondary schools was staged at Stanley Park.

This competition for girls in years 8 and 9 took the form of a ‘quadathalon’, which means each athlete entered four events – a sprint, a jump, a throw and the 800m.

The points they accumulated in each event contributed to their individual score and to their school’s total.

St Aidan’s took first place overall in the year 8 competition and Carr Hill were the year 9 champions on a superb day of multi-event competition enjoyed by all the athletes.

Organiser Rachael Wignall said: “I was extremely pleased with the atmosphere, and the pupils’ efforts, attitudes and performances were exemplary.

“Congratulations to the winning schools and individuals and to St Bede’s, who won the Kennedy Trophy for the most-improved school.

“Thanks to all the members of staff who organised the events and made sure they went ahead on time. The day is non-stop and the constant professionalism of those running the events is very much appreciated.”

Results were as follows:

School positions

Year 8: 1. St.Aidans 1046 points, 2. Kirkham 946, 3. Baines 921, 4. Lytham St Annes 899, 5. AKS 896

Year 9: 1. Carr Hill 1039 points, 2, Lytham 1003, 3. Cardinal Allen 997, 4. Rossall 963, 5. AKS 949.

Individual champions

Year 8: 1. Iona Cassens (St Aidan’s) 269 points, 2. Jessica Cole (Kirkham GS) 266, 3. Jasmine Loveridge (St Aidan’s) 262

Year 9: 1. Lily Mae Gray (Carr Hill) 310 points, 2. Mary- Jane Broomhead (Cardinal Allen) 291, 3. Megan Lewis (LSA) 281.

Event winners

Year 8 sprint: Alicia Threlfall (KGS), hurdles, 13.3 seconds, 75 points

Year 8 throw: Susan Carter (Rossall), shot, 7.10m, 72 points

Year 8 jump: Talia Armstead (KGS), high jump, 1.46m, 79 points

Year 8 800m: Bethany Whipp (LSA), 2mins, 42secs, 69 points

Year 9 sprint: Mary-Jane Broomhead (Cardinal Allen), 12.8secs, 85 points

Year 9 throw- Katie Holt (LSA), shot, 8.68m, 84 points

Year 9 jump: Mary-Jane Broomhead (Cardinal Allen), long jump, 4.69m, 77 points

800m: Lucy Tickle (Carr Hill) and Sophia Singleton (Rossall), joint winners, 2.37, 71 points