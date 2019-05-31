Fylde coast cricket preview: Madushanka happy as Larry with start at Blackpool

Lahiru Madushanka’s aim is to take more wickets, score more runs and help Blackpool Cricket Club retain the Northern Premier League title.

READ MORE: Madushanka's all-round masterclass against Chorley

The 26-year-old right-handed batsman and right-arm medium fast Sri-Lankan has hit the ground running in his first stint in English cricket.

He has already amassed 294 runs and taken 18 wickets to help Blackpool to fourth in the Northern Premier League table.

However, they trail 17 points behind early pacesetters Netherfield, having won only two of their first six games, though Madushanka helped them to an emphatic 72-run victory atChorley last weekend.

The Sri-Lankan, who represented his country in four ODIs in 2017, hit 57 and followed that with best-yet figures of 7-36 to skittle Chorley for 95.

And ‘Larry’ is enjoying life at Blackpool. He told The Gazette: “It was a good game at Chorley.

“I’m really enjoying it at Blackpool. It is a good wicket at Stanley Park.

“It is a good standard in the Northern Premier League, with some good players and good wickets.

“I’ll be trying to get some wickets and some runs and trying to be champions again. Hopefully we can do that.”

It’s another busy league and cup weekend for Blackpool, who host struggling Penrith in the NPL tomorrow, then head to Manchester on Sunday face Woodhouses in the Lancashire Cricket Federation Knockout.

Lancashire Seconds will make another attempt to play a one-day friendly against Scotland A at Blackpool Cricket Club today (Friday) from 11am.

Their match at Stanley Park yesterday was abandoned.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE: Blackpool v Penrith, Fleetwood v St Annes, Barrow v Fulwood and Broughton, Garstang v Chorley, Longridge v Kendal, Netherfield v Leyland.

LIVERPOOL COMPETITION ECB PREMIER LEAGUE: Leigh v Lytham

MOORE AND SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD PREMIER DIVISION: Fylde v Lancaster, Morecambe v Great Eccleston, New Longton v South Shore, Croston v Preston, Eccleston v Vernon Carus, Penwortham v Standish

DIVISION ONE A: Kirkham and Wesham v Tarleton, Norcross v Grimsargh, Thornton Cleveleys v Hoghton, Torrisholme v Withnell Fold, Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods v Rufford.

SUNDAY

LCF KNOCKOUT ROUND TWO: St Annes v Woodbank, Woodhouses v Blackpool

MEYLER CUP ROUND ONE: Croston v Kirkham and Wesham, Fylde v Great Eccleston, Rufford v Thornton Cleveleys, Standish v South Shore, Torrisholme v Norcross, Vernon Carus v Penwortham