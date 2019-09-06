Fylde coast cricket preview: St Annes seek final win after tremendous turnaround

St Annes Cricket Club aim to end their season of two halves in style tomorrow.

Without a win in their first 13 Northern Premier League matches of 2019, the Vernon Road club head to Garstang for their final fixture on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and safe from a relegation scrap which had looked inevitable.

Their transformation was complete last Sunday, when captain Nathan Armstrong lifted the Berrys Beds 40-over Cup after a 15-run win in the final atNetherfield ,where Mohamed Nadeem scored 53 in their 118-6.

Armstrong told The Gazette: “Mo was awesome and the bowlers did a great job. Now we want one more win to take us into the close-season.”

St Annes had won their last five completed league games until Blackpool forced them to settle for a losing draw last Saturday.

Armstrong’s side also have a say in the destiny of the Northern League title. By avoiding defeat at Garstang, St Annes would hand the title to Leyland, regardless of their result against Longridge. Leyland, however, need three points at most to succeed Blackpool as champions.

A St Annes victory would also open the door for Fleetwood to overhaul Garstang and claim runners-up spot.

But a Fleetwood slip-up at Chorley could enable fifth-placed Blackpool to climb the table and take Fylde coast bragging rights. They end the campaign at home to Fulwood and Broughton.

Barrow are sure to finish in the relegation zone and either Penrith or Kendal will join them tomorrow.

Lancaster can replace one of the bottom two as Palace Shield champions, while Morcambe and Croston vie for the other promotion place.

The Shield season does not finish until next weekend, while in the Liverpool Competition Lytham have another three Saturdays to secure a second win which could be enough to save them from ECB premier league relegation.

TOMORROW’S FIXTURES

Northern Premier League: Blackpool v Fulwood and Broughton, Chorley v Fleetwood, Garstang v St Annes, Leyland v Longridge, Netherfield v Kendal, Penrith v Barrow.

Liverpool Competition ECB premier league: Lytham v New Brighton

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division: Eccleston v Great Eccleston, Fylde v South Shore, Lancaster v New Longton, Penwortham v Preston, Standish v Croston, Vernon Carus v Morecambe

Division 1A: Kirkham and Wesham v Grimsargh, Tarleton v Norcross, Withnell Fold v Thornton Cleveleys, Torrisholme v Hoghton, Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods v Mawdesley.