Fylde coast cricket review: Fleetwood complete derby double over Blackpool but miss out on T20 silverware; Palace Shield update

Fleetwood Cricket Club completed a Northern Premier League double over champions Blackpool with an emphatic eight-wicket win.

READ MORE: Bergh boost for Fleetwood

Blackpool chose to bat but were dismissed for just 101 before the hosts brought the Broadwater derby to a swift conclusion at 105-2 with almost 21 overs remaining.

Still missing Lahiru Madushanka on Emerging Sri Lanka duty, Blackpool went into the match without a sub-professional, while Fleetwood counterpart Neels Bergh has recovered from a dislocated finger.

However, Alex Ryder was the Fleetwood bowling hero, following his six wickets against Penrith seven days earlier with 5-40 from 15 overs.

Ryder’s exploits reduced Blackpool to 70-7 but they had been in deep trouble long before that. The visitors were 9-2 after two of their top three failed to score and five wickets were down by the time they reached 50.

Matt Grindley came in at 53-6 and top-scored with 26 but Blackpool’s best partnership was worth only 20 and the innings was all over in 39 overs. Bergh’s 10 overs went for just 14 runs.

Fleetwood too lost an opener for a duck but there was barely another blip as wicketkeeper Keegan Armstrong put on 48 for the next wicket with Rana Singh and then 55 in an unbroken third-wicket stand with Bergh.

The South African scored six boundaries in his 32 from 34 balls, sealing victory with a six from the first ball of the 30th over.

Armstong, who had earlier taken three catches, finished unbeaten on 33 as Fleetwood climb above Netherfield into third place, still seven points behind leaders Leyland as the season moves into its second half. Blackpool slip two places into the lower half of the table after back-to-back defeats.

Fleetwood missed out on silverware on Sunday after finishing runners-up to hosts Garstang on Readers T20 finals day.

Having beaten Netherfield by six runs in a close-fought semi-final, Fleetwood lost the final to Garstang by four wickets.

Chasing Fleetwood's 112-5, Ian Walling hit the winning boundary for Garstang with eight deliveries remaining.

Keegan Armstrong made an unbeaten 26 for Fleetwood, while Daniel Gilbert took 3-14 from his four overs.

In the semi-finals, Netherfield closed on 185-7 in reply to Fleetwood's 191-7, in which Rana Singh scored 47.

Garstang had defeated Leyland by 34 runs in the other semi-final.

St Annes’ hopes of a first win of the season at home to fellow strugglers Penrith were dashed as they lost an exciting encounter by 11 runs.

The hosts chose to bat at Vernon Road and professional Tim Smithies (41) shared in stands of 46 for the second wicket with captain Richard Staines and 57 for the third with Mohamed Nadeem.

The problem was that nobody went on to make a decisive score, four of St Annes’ top five falling between 28 and 41. This was due in no small part to Greg Hall taking 5-57 from his 15 overs.

Captain Nicky Burns’ 39 then took the Penrith reply to 68-2 before victory was sealed by an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 107 between number three Asher Hart (79 not out from 110 balls) and Greg Cameron (61 from 83).

Hart struck five boundaries and Cameron eight as victory was sealed at 210-3 with seven balls remaining. The only consolation for St Annes was that they remain above bottom club Barrow, whose conquerors Garstang have moved up to second.

Other results: Barrow 170 lost to Garstang 272-6 by 102 runs, Fulwood and Broughton 103-1 beat Chorley 101 by nine wickets, Kendal 131 lost to Leyland 171-5 by 40 runs, Longridge 145-9 beat Netherfield 141 by one wicket

Lytham remain winless at the foot of the Liverpool Competition’s ECB premier league but they staged an impressive fightback to give leaders Bootle a scare.

The visitors recovered from 100-7 to finish just 11 runs behind Bootle’s 224-7 at Wadham Road, where Alex Mason was in inspirational form.

The hosts were inserted and declared after 53 overs, the mainstay of their innings being Sam Kershaw, whose 83 from 117 balls included 10 boundaries.

Bootle’s number three shared in stands of 68 for the third wicket with Vishal Tripathi (39) and 67 for the fourth with Daniel Davies.

The top scorer was removed by Mason on his way to 3-74 from 15 overs.

The table-toppers tooked on course for a comfortable win after a sluggish start to Lytham’s reply left them in major strife at 22-4.

Four of their top five managed a combined total of six, three of them falling to Scott Butterworth, who finished with 3-53 from 14 overs.

A run chase never looked like getting off the ground until number nine Mason gave Lytham unlikely hope by dominating an eighth-wicket stand of 86 with Myles Child.

Mason blasted 72 from 62 deliveries, with nine fours and three sixes, before being ninth out with Lytham 22 from victory.

William Purser dismissed him and last man Jack Saunders to finish as one of three Bootle bowlers with three wickets to their name.

Purser’s13.5 overs cost just 24 runs.

Luke Jardine’s century helped South Shore to a seven-wicket win over Vernon Carus in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Shore leapforgged the visitors to climb into the top half of the premier division table, though there were defeats for Great Eccleston and Fylde against top two Lancaster and Morecambe.

Andrew Hogarth was the hero of Kirkham and Wesham’s thrilling one-wicket win away to promotion rivals Thornton Cleveleys in division one A. He dismissed five of the hosts’ top six on his way to 8-27 from 10 overs.

TC were all out for 152 at Illawalla despite an opening stand of 97 between Jon Eade (54) and Richard Jenkinson (51).

The defeat saw Thornton knocked off the top, though they are only a point behind Tarleton, with K&W a further point back in third.

Dan Woods scored 127 from 115 for balls, including 15 boundaries, in Torrisholme’s thrashing of bottom club Norcross.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier division: Great Eccleston 137 (J Whittle 43, I Perrieman 5-26, C Swarbrick 3-30) lost to Lancaster 138-6 (K Moffat 63no, J Davies 4-46) by four wickets, Morecambe 285-8 (A Creech 75, D Baker 56, R Pearson 51, K Moore 3-32, A Churchill 3-86) beat Fylde 128 (T Clough 3-23, D Baker 3-30) by 157 runs, South Shore 207-3 (L Jardine 102, N Bolus 62) beat Vernon Carus 206-7 (J Rigby 51, T Davies 3-34, A Pererra 3-66) by seven wickets, Croston 67-1 beat Penwortham 65 by nine wickets, New Longton 200 beat Eccleston 176 by 24 runs, Preston 144-2 beat Standish 142 by eight wickets

Division 1A: Thornton Cleveleys 152 (J Eade 54, R Jenkinson 51, A Hogarth 8-27) lost to Kirkham and Wesham 153-9 (S Wright 34, J Newman 4-37) by one wicket, Norcross 147-7 (I Green 35, P Sparrow 4-34) lost to Torrisholme 272-5 (D Woods 127, J Cookson 64, B Little 47, S Perkins 3-65) by 125 runs, Grimsargh 56 lost to Withnell Fold 62-0 by 10 wickets, Hoghton 135 lost to Tarleton 136-6 by five wickets, Mawdesley 171-8 beat Rufford 126 by 45 runs.