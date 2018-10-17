Fylde coast golf review: Fairhaven repeat Greenhaven glory

It was Fairhaven Golf Club’s turn to host the annual Greenhaven Trophy match against Lytham Green Drive and they made home advantage count.

Fairhaven won by the resounding margin of 6-1 to retain the trophy.

The weather was fair and both teams enjoyed tea together afterwards.

Representatives of Fairhaven went to Brian House Children’s Hospice to present a cheque after raising money at the Captains’ Community Charity Day.

Michelle Lonican of Brian House gave the Fairhaven delegation a tour of the premises, highlighting its wonderful work and the support provided for families on the Fylde coast.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are (from left): Steve Kindon, Lady Captain Helen Miller, Michelle Lonican, Pat Evans and Vice-Captain Mike Franklin.

Results of the Ladies’ first round Winter Trophy at Fairhaven were as follows.

Division 1 winner: Adrienne Bennett 34 points; division two: Olwyn Kingstree 28; division three: Sustan Prater 37.

The men’s first round Winter Trophy was won by Richard Halstead with 39 points. Richard Hull was second (39) and Gary Adshead third (37).

Knott End Golf Club staged an Open Bottle 4BBB won by L. Webber and G. Welsby (Houghwood) with a score of 24 + 21 = 45.

Second were J. Parker (Baxenden) and T. Davarage (Rossendale, 20 + 23 = 43), third S. Bramwell (Bentham) and M. Whittaker (Baxenden, 20 + 22 = 42), fourth M. Lightfoot and G. Arkwright (Lansil), fifth D. White and P. Hay (Blackpool North Shore) and sixth A. Fitzhenry and A. Howell (Houghwood).

Lancashire pulled off a great escape when they snatched victory from Sussex in the title showdown for the English Senior Men’s County Championship.

Bryan Hughes drained a 30ft putt on the 18th at Stanton-on-the-Wolds to win his match by one hole and give Lancashire their third win in this championship.

Lancashire’s 5-4 win was a result which had seemed highly unlikely just 45 minutes earlier and underlined the team’s ability to dig deep.

“You couldn’t write this script,” said team member Neil Self, who contributed a 5/4 win to the scoreline.

Tony Flanagan, who won 3/2 in the singles, added: “I don’t know how we did that. We’ve been behind every day.”

Emotional captain Mike Gray said: “I have always believed in them but at times today I thought someone up there didn’t.”

Gray was making his seventh visit to county finals, five as a player and twice as a winning captain.