Fylde coast golf review: Regional junior champions crowned at Knott End, Kieran Hogarth of Royal Lytham and St Annes wins AMEON Order of Merit

Knott End Golf Club hosted the North West Junior Open, sponsored by NU-FORM Fire UK and supported by Lancashire Union Of Golf Clubs.

READ MORE Gazette Matchplay: Last eight in race for Portugal

This was the third time Knott End has staged the event, which was well attended and closely contested in Sunday’s fabulous weather.

Entrants had to be under 18 at the start of the year and a full card of 78 players made the most of a course in brilliant condition to play some stunning golf.

The gross winner was Jack Wallbank of Ashton & Lea, who plays off a three handicap, with a score of 68. The nett winner was Caitlin Feeney (16) of Pleasington with a 62.

The gross runner-up was Will McGhie (3) of Lancaster and third Joshua Hamnett (2) of Fairhaven, both with a 70. Nett runner-up was Ellis Kenyon (14) of Hart Common with 63 and third Thomas Rogerson (15) of Heysham with 64.

The presentations were made by Norman Fletcher, President of the Lancashire Union Of Golf Clubs, Steve Maughan, Captain of Knott End GC, and Elaine Blackburn, Lady Captain at Knott End.

Kieran Hogarth of Royal Lytham and St Annes is the winner of the AMEON Order of Merit for 2019.

The last of the five competitions which make up the Order of Merit, the Spencer Trophy, was contested at Fleetwood Golf Club on Saturday and won by Isaac Caine of Furness

The Order of Merit, sponsored by AMEON Building Services Engineering, is free to enter and players compete for a prize fund of £500. There are prizes for the top five in the league table after all five events.

Kieran was a convincing overall winner with 66 points, followed by Scott Gardner of Fleetwood (51), Mark Hartwell of Haigh Hall (48), Ryan Lake of Blackpool North Shore (46) and Grady Rogerson of St Annes Old Links (42).

The host clubs Knott End, Blackpool North Shore, Lytham Green Drive, Blackpool Park and Fleetwood would like to thank AMEON Building Services Engineering for their continued support of local amateur golf in the Fylde coast.

The five events involved are all nett competitions except the Spencer Trophy. Only nett results from this tournament counted towards the Order of Merit, though Caine was both the nett and gross winner.

The race for the Fylde Senior League title will go down to the final week after Herons Reach regained top spot with a 6-0 home win over Knott End.

The Blackpool club has 131 points from 17 matches, two points ahead of Lancaster.

North Shore’s 3-3 home draw with Lytham Green Drive pulled them level with third-placed Ashton & Lea on 97 points.

St Annes Old Links are a further two points back after their 3.5-2.5 win away to bottom club Fleetwood.

The overall winner of the Ladies Manning Brooch at Fairhaven Golf Club was Jackie Malin (division one) with a score of 75.

The division two winner was Anne Wormleighton (77) and for division three Louise Ormsby (82).

The week’s other ladies’ competition was a nine-hole stableford won by Liz Lloyd with 18 points.

The men’s captain’s fifth qualifier was won by David Ormsby (division one) with a 68. Other winners were Andrew Wood (division two, 71) and William Pickbourn (division three, 69).

This week Alastair Taylor of Lytham Golf Academy explains how you can follow in Rory’s footsteps....

Rory McIlroy’s great win at the Tour Championship, and the biggest-ever winner’s cheque to go with it, just shows how you can eventually get results by continuing to work at the weakest area of your game.

For the past few seasons, it has been highlighted that McIlroy has possibly been let down by his putting.

Because he is such a good ball striker, McIlroy gives himself a huge number of birdie chances but he seems not to hole as many putts as the other top players.

He has accepted that challenge and worked hard on his putting over the past two to three years with Brad Faxon.

And he has stuck with what they have worked on, even when the results did not seem to be improving. The reward for the hard work came in the form of £15m dollars on Sunday and hopefully a boost in confidence with the putter going into next season.

So if there is an area of your game you struggle with, follow Rory’s lead and get some help with it. Then stick with the process and the results will improve, maybe not straight away but you will get there.

To contact Alastair at Lytham Golf Academy call 01772 631520.