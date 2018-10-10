Fylde coast golf review: Senior League's grand finale

The President’s Day event at Lytham Green Drive GC brought down the curtain on the 2018 Fylde Senior Golf League.

READ MORE Gazette Matchplay finals 2018 from Portugal: Report, picture gallery and video

Some 120 players from the league’s 10 competing clubs took part and the winners with 44 points were Neil Morgan from Lancaster GC and Andrew Auckland from Fleetwood.

Presidents Day is the league’s big event of the year and Lytham Green Drive hosted it admirably.

There was more for Lancaster to celebrate as the club won the league by two points from Lytham Green Drive.

LGD led going into the final week, when Lancaster needed a 4.5-1.5 win to overhaul them. The final margin was 5-1, meaning Lancaster were champions in their first year in the competition.

The league’s Len Hall Trophy for the top individual golfer was won by Dennis McCullough from Herons Reach, while the Kilgour brothers from St Annes Old Links won the Bernard Butler pairs knockout for the second successive season, defeating Blackpool North Shore in the final at Lytham Green Drive.

The annual charity golf day for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation raised almost £3,000 at Lytham Green Drive.

Club member Steve Norris, who runs the Taps pub, stepped forward to organise the event for the first time.

Brian Tauber, who had been at the helm for the last seven years, was able to enjoy the day as a player in Team Tauber.

Team Tauber was one of 16 teams in the shotgun start competition, which used Stableford scoring and offered a prize of a car for a hole in one on the 17th.

This went unclaimed but the competition was won by a team from No. 1 Estate Agents, of Clifton Street, Lytham, captained by the company’s proprietor John Ardern.

The competition was followed by a presentation dinner, entertainment and auction.

The lots included a US Open golf bag signed by Dustin Johnson, which was donated by club professional Dan Webster and raised £400.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to fund cutting-edge equipment, vital research and other cancer services that are beyond NHS resources to bring world-class treatment to cancer patients.

For further information and to make donations, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Knott End Ladies just about beat the weather to play an EG Medal and the annual Turkey Competition .

Winner of the Turkey Competition was Joanne Kay with a nett score of 72

Silver & Bronze 1 Division winner was Joanne Kay with a nett score of 72, while Kath Wright had the lowest gross of 87.

Bronze 2 & 3 Division winner was Felicity Lawson (nett 73) and lowest gross Muriel Naden (102).

The Ladies’ Shotgun Team of Four competition at Fairhaven was won by Diana Cockerill, Jackie Malin, Lyn Thompson and Lynn Griffiths with 77 points.

Timothy Saville won the Men’s Pro’s competition with 38 points, while David Cookson was second (38) and Andrew Linton third (37).