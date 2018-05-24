Fylde coast golf round-up: Kim and Matthew confirmed for Royal Lytham and St Annes showpiece

Defending champion IK Kim and 2009 winner Catriona Matthew have confirmed they will contest the 42nd Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club from August 2-5.

Both were fairytale winners for different reasons.

IK Kim won her first Major at last year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns to banish the agonising memory of missing a one foot putt that would have won her the ANA Inspiration in 2012.

Matthew arrived at Royal Lytham in 2009 a mere 11 weeks after giving birth to her second child. While many new mums would be unable to contemplate even a trip to the practice range, this unflappable Scot calmly went on to win her first Major.

With the Championship returning to Royal Lytham for the first time since Matthew’s win and for a fifth time in its history the field is anticipated to be the strongest and most international of the year.

Recently appointed Solheim Cup Captain for next year’s match at Gleneagles, Matthews said: “Looking back it is almost surreal to think that I managed to win the Ricoh Women’s British Open not even three months after giving birth to Sophie.

“Obviously, I have the best of memories from that week and I am delighted that we are back there this summer.

“Winning aside, Royal Lytham is always a fabulous host to the Championship, with the club members all getting behind the tournament and the crowds in the North West are definitely among the best we encounter at any of the Major venues.”

IK Kim added: “Winning the Ricoh Women’s British Open last year finally banished the last painful memories from 2012 and replaced it with very happy memories.

“My first Women’s British Open was at St Andrews and, although I loved playing there I wasn’t too sure I was ever going to master links golf.

“ I think it made the win at Kingsbarns even better because I managed to do it on such a challenging course in some really tough weather conditions. I dream about the moment at Royal Lytham when I am announced on the tee at the defending champion.”

Final qualifying for the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open will take place at St Annes Old Links on Monday July 30.

It was Knott End Golf Club’s turn to host the annual Jack Patterson mixed trophy competition against Fleetwood.

It is named after a former captain and president of Knott End, who launched the competition.

Glorious sunshine could not help the home team, though, as Fleetwood were victorious by 10 matches to four, with two drawn.

Knott End Ladies played the second round of the Maureen McQuail gross prize competition on Thursday and an EGMedal.

Overall Winner of the Maureen McQuail was Joanne Kay with a score of 88 + 84 = 172

Runner-up was Kath Wright with 91 + 89 = 180 and third was Pauline Fawcett with 91 + 94 = 184

EG Medal winners were as follows:

Silver Division : Nett winner Joanne Kay 72, lowest gross Kath Wright 89

Bronze 1 Division: Nett winner Joyce Wright 79, lowest gross Linda Gregory 106

Bronze 2/3 Division: Nett winner, Alex Gardner 72, lowest gross Jenny Watt 106

Fairhaven Golf Club held its Lytham Trophy Replica tournament on Saturday, when winners and runners-up were as follows.

Division One: 1. James Wisniewski Net 69, 2. Richard Hull Net 72

Division Two: 1. Matthew Lonsdale Net 70, 2. Neale Daniels Net 72

Division Three: 1. Richard Gardner Net 69, 2. William Pickbourn Net 71

The winner of the ladies’ Vera Shearer competition two days earlier was Linda Baxter with 39 points.

Division One winner: Carole Waddington 37

Division Two winner: Patricia Heritage 37

Division Three winner: Michelle Hancock 31