Fylde coast golf round-up: Royal Lytham's Louis so close in Lancashire Boys' Championship

Louis Talarcyzk of Royal Lytham and St Annes was runner-up in the Lancashire County Boys Championship, won for the second successive year by 17-year-old Greg Holmes of Royal Birkdale.

Holmes, from Wigan, had rounds of 72 and 70 at Crompton and Royton Golf Club, near Oldham, to become the first back-to-back winner for 23 years. It follows his fifth-placed finish in the Fairhaven Trophy.

He won by only one shot from Talarcyzk, who was one of only two players to break par in the morning with a 69.

The Fylde player was in contention in the afternoon until he went out of bounds on the 17th. A birdie on the last saw him close with a 74 for a two-round total of 143.

His efforts and those of clubmate Jamie van Wyk, who had the best afternoon gross with a 72, meant Royal Lytham and St Annes was the event’s champion club and will go forward to represent Lancashire at the English finals at Frilford Heath GC in August.

The sun shone brightly for Knott End Ladies’ Club Foursomes, won by Kath Wright and Pauline Fawcett with 29 points. Runners-up were Sue Roberts and Jenny Watt with 27 points.

There have been mixed fortunes for Knott End Ladies’ teams. The Handicap team lost at Shaw Hill and the Bronze team lost at Preston.

The Miller team beat Staining but lost to Fairhaven, while the Three Counties Handicap Shield team defeated Carus Green 1.5-1.5

The men’s spring medal was won by 14-year-old William McGhie, whose round of 65 included a hole in one on the 14th.

Division One: 1. W. McGhie 65 2. S. Thornton -67, 3. B. Matthews 68, 4. L. Walker - 69

Div.Two: 1.A. Stephens 66, 2.J. Bloomfield 67 acpo, 3. R. Worledge 67, 4.R. Lowde 69

Div.Three: 1.B. Hill 66, 2. P. Roache 67 acpo, 3. I. Holloway 67, 4. K. Engstrom 70

The Tom Wilkinson Trophy was won by J Evans with a 64.

Division One: 1.T. Lloyd 70, 2. L. Walker 70, 3. M. Green 71, 4. P. Glennie 72

Div. Two: 1.M. Haworth 69, 2. J. Davis 70 acpo J. Wood 70, 4. D. Mahon 72

Div. Three: 1. M.Sarson 69, 2. S Blackburn 71, 3. D. Clancy 74, 4.S. Gledhill -75

Knott End Ladies played an EG Medal club competition and the first round of the Maureen McQuail Gross competition.

Silver Division winner was Kath Coleman with a score of 75, lowest gross Joanne Kay 88.

Bronze Division 1 winner was Lizzie Bradley with 75, lowest gross Maureen Hankey 96.

Bronze Division 2 winner Alex Gardner with 74, lowest gross Sylvia Astbury 108.

Bronze Division 3 winner Elaine Blackburn with 73, lowest gross Elizabeth Buckley 110.

Knott End members also played in the annual Mixed 4BBB Carlsberg Trophy.

Winners were Alex Gardner and Eddie Carswell with 43 points.

Second were Lizzie Bradley and Thomas Higson with 42 and third were Marion and Brian Hill with 37 points. The above players shot the only twos of the day.

The Jack Kay Spring Trophy was contested at Fairhaven on Saturday and results were as follows.

Division One: 1. Phillip Lavin (5) 41, 2. Keith Baron (8) 40

Div. Two: 1 .Andy Jakeman (11) 36, 2. John Bower (13) 36

Div. Three: 1. Mark Womersley (21) 38, 2. Paul Coughlin (19) 35

Lady Captain’s First Qualifier

0-20 winner: Sharon Slack net 78 (acpo)

21 - 36 winner: Anne McFeat net 75