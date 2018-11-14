Fylde coast golf update: Top tips from Lytham Academy, former North Shore junior now Lancashire's leading coach

Alastair Tayor of Lytham Golf Academy this week advises on sharpening up your short game...

The priority for most golfers these days seems to be more distance from the tee, and hitting the ball further definitely gives you a better chance of scoring well.

But lately I have been testing my pupils on their chipping and pitching from within 100 yards and they have been amazed by the results.

I have scored them for these shots and none of the golfers tested so far have scored anywhere near what they expected.

This has been because of poor contact or poor distance control from a good strike. From these results, we can make practice recommendations and measure the improvement when we retest.

This has really changed their focus and by working on these weak areas now they will be in great form for next year.

Do you know what you need to work on and do you measure your practice to see if you’re improving? If not, are you really getting better?

You can contact Alastair at Lytham Golf Academy on 01772 631520.

Craig Lea is the new director of coaching for the Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs.

The LUGC, which oversees the men’s game across the 140 clubs in the county, has strengthened its coaching set-up with the appointment of Lea, who has been head PGA advanced professional/coach at Myerscough College and the University of Central Lancashire in Preston for the past 12 years. His coaching guides have been published in 30 countries.

Lea, 37, played junior golf for Blackpool North Shore and turned professional in 2003.

Knott End Lady Captain Jen Booth treated the ladies to soup and sandwiches after a nine-hole Stableford competition.

Winners were Sylvia Astbury and Elaine Blackburn with a score of 33 points.

Runners-up were Bobbie Smith, Kath Wright and Pauline Fawcett with 32.

More than £800 was raised for Lady Captain’s charity Motor Neuron Disease at an Abba Tribute night in the clubhouse on Saturday.

n The Ladies’ Cha Cha Cha nine-hole event at Fairhaven was won by the trio of Gill Morris, Andrea Grimshaw and Brenda Cunningham with 46 points. Olwyn Kingstree, Christine Franklin and Amanda Whittingham were runners-up with 44.

First in the Men’s Greensomes Stableford were Mark Seed and Andy Tiso with 42 points. Steve Bottomley and Richard Hull were second (41) and Andrew and Gary Adshead third (40)