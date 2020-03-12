Fylde coast hockey: Fylde Men close in on title as Lytham St Annes Ladies return to winning ways

Fylde Hockey Club Men edged closer to the West Three title with a 4-2 win over bottom side Lancaster and Morecambe at Mill Farm.

Fylde were missing several key players but still took an early lead as a flowing move from the back resulted in makeshift forward Ian Swaine grabbing his first of the season. It followed fine link play between Rob Jepson, Simon Major and Josh Boyne.

Lancaster equalised from a penalty corner but Fylde moved 4-1 ahead by half-time after two goals from Josh Boyne and one from Sam Bury.

Fylde couldn’t extend their lead in the second half, but although Lancaster pulled one back on the counter the result was never in doubt.

Fylde need a point from their final game away to second-bottom Oxton 2 this weekend.

Fylde Ladies were beaten 2-1 at Mill Farm by Cannock in an important Conference North fixture for both sides.

Fylde were hoping to bounce back from their first defeat since November, while Cannock wanted back-to-back wins to boost their survival hopes.

As against Wakefield the previous week, Fylde conceded early to a side who played with intensity and doubled their lead inside the first quarter.

Fylde regrouped and Dawn Child’s first-time finish reduced the deficit early in the second half.

However, Cannock sat deep and soaked up the pressure to deny Fylde an equaliser, although Hannah Cook hit a post.

But despite this defeat, other results went Fylde’s way and their National League status is assured for next season.

Coach Tom Little said: “The past two games have been frustrating. We have dominated possession but seem to be lacking a cutting edge in attack. We look forward to playing with a nice freedom in the next two games.”

Fylde 2 gave a spirited display, losing 2-0 in their final away game against a Deeside Ramblers side secure in third place.

Fylde passed the ball well with only 11 players and goalkeeper Katie Barker was outstanding, keeping Deeside out for long periods.

Fylde 3 won a crucial relegation battle 3-2 at home to the Leyland and Chorley first team in West Three North.

Playing with skill and speed, Fylde went 2-0 up through Poppy Kearsley and Olivia John-Haslam only for Leyland to pull one back with the final touch of the first half.

Leyland equalised and tried to hold out under constant Fylde pressure but Rhuksana Mahmood scored the all-important winner.

Fylde 4 took their promotion bid in Lancashire Central division one to the wire with a 3-2 win over champions Brookfields at KGS.

The visitors scored first but Fylde led at half-time thanks to goals by Beth Ridsdale and Lindsey Tait.

Brookfields equalised but Fylde continued to break fast and Lucy Bridges scored the all-important goal. Izzy Slater made some excellent saves as Fylde sealed the win.

Third-placed Fylde are behind Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 2 on goal difference, so need to better their result in this weekend’s final fixtures.

Fylde 5 secured third place in their inaugural season in Lancashire Central Division Two with a 2-2 draw away to local rivals Lytham St Annes 3.

This close-fought match was in the balance throughout, Fylde trailing at half-time to an own goal from an unfortunate foot deflection.

They rallied in the second half with a stunning reverse-stick equaliser by top scorer Katie Thompson from Katherine Wholey’s cross.

Lytham regained the lead but Fylde grabbed a late equaliser when player of the match Wholey slammed home an accurate corner strike.

Fylde Men’s 2 saw their hopes of runners-up spot in North West Two North dashed by a 7-0 defeat to unbeaten champions Didsbury Northern 4 in Manchester.

Didsbury showed their class and clinical finishing, with three goals in the first half and four in the second.

Duke Jones was the best player for Fylde, who had only 11 for this penultimate match. Fylde slip a spot to fourth and promotion is no longer possible.

Fylde 3 lost by the same scoreline at home to second-placed Wigton in North West Three North. They started positively and passed well but Wigton attacked at pace and were three up by half-time.

Young players Harry Gordon and Alex Eastham showed great determination, the latter linking well with striker Jay Mayne. Keeper Stephen Pope was player of the match.

Fylde 4 lost 8-0 away to Windermere 2 in North West Four North North.

With only six players, Fylde were kindly loaned five by sporting hosts, who scored four in each half.

Lytham St Annes Ladies ended a disappointing run of results by winning their final home game of the season 4-1 against North One’s second-bottom club Stokesley at Ansdell Arena.

Lytham started strongly, holding possession well with slick passing and Georgina Reid opened the scoring from Beth Dowbiggin’s well-timed pass. Beth scored the second herself after an formidable solo run

They continued to press and Gabby Little scored the third, converting Reid’s great strike from the top of the D.

Lytham’s defence was tested and they battled strongly but could not prevent Stokesley pulling one back from a penalty corner.

Lytham kept their heads in the second half, making some fine runs from midfield, and player of the match Becca Walker scored the final goal with a spectacular reverse shot.

Fifth-placed LSA complete an excellent first season in this division away to runners-up Bowdon 2 and could climb higher with victory.

LSA 2 drew their penultimate match 1-1 away to Lancaster 2 in the race for runners-up spot in the Lancashire Central Premier Division.

Both sides had chances but it was the hosts who scored first, and Lancaster would have doubled their lead had not a shot struck a post and then been cleared off the line by Lucy Knowles.

Lytham changed tactics and were much-improved in the second half, dominating in the middle.

Player of the match Ruby Hodgkinson equalised after a superb run into the D but Lytham couldn’t force a winner despite some excellent play. Southport have replaced LSA in second place on goal difference, meaning Lytham must better their result in the final fixtures this weekend, when Rossall visit AKS fora derby clash.

Lytham 3 played out a 2-2 derby draw at Ansdell Arena, denying Fylde 5 an eighth successive win in Lancashire Central division two.

Fylde were very strong midfield but Rachel Gibbs cleared the danger well and LSA opened the scoring when Jess Mason’s shot was deflected in by a Fylde player.

Fylde came back strongly but Santa Dalecka made some great tackles. The visitors also had a goal disallowed as it remained 1-0 until half-time.

In the second half, LSA pressed for a second but Fylde equalised. LSA regained the lead when Fankie Thomas strike from a short corner rebounded for Minnie Robertson to score.

Fylde pressed for an equaliser in the final five mintues and scored from a short corner, despite excellent defending by LSA player of the match Becky Evans. LSA will finish fourth.

LSA Men’s final away fixture of the season ended in a 7-2 defeat at Windermere in West Two. Lytham will look to win their season-closer at home to Knutsford on Saturday in their battle to stave off relegation.