Fylde coast hockey: Fylde Men crowned champions; Lytham St Annes Ladies end season with defeat

Fylde Men sealed the West Three title with an emphatic 7-0 win away to Oxton 2 in their final game.

Needing just a point against their second-bottom hosts to ensure they stayed above runners-up City of Manchester, Fylde never gave Oxton an opportunity to cause an upset.

Ian Swaine opened the scoring with a deft touch from Simon Thomas’ cross/shot.

Despite dominating possession, they had to wait until close to half-time for Sam Bury to double the lead.

Skipper Simon Major called for more flair in the second half and the team obliged as Oli Santamera moved into midfield and ignited the attack.

Jay Currey’s driving run set up Josh Boyne to make it 3-0, then Santamera set up a goal for James Oakes as well as second strikes for Bury and Boyne.

Boyne completed his hat-trick and was named man of the match.

Nick Rainbow kept a clean sheet, well supported at the back by the excellent Rob Jepson and Ben Mortimer.

Promoted Fylde must wait to see if they can complete a double as the Lancashire Cup finals have been postponed until September.

Fylde Ladies visited Nottingham Hockey Centre for the second time this season and drew 2-2 with Beeston 2 in the National Conference.

Fylde had won the reverse fixture 3-0 but after back-to-back defeats they knew total focus was needed against a side fighting for their lives at the bottom.

They began strongly, with a robust defensive structure, and player of the match Laura Hayton dispatched a penalty corner for the first goal after 15 minutes.

Having secured their league status for next season, Fylde could play with little pressure but a mix-up at the back led to a Beeston equaliser.

Fylde soon regained the lead as Hattie Madden finished an outstanding team move but the home side equalised deep into the final quarter from a penalty corner.

Coach Tom Little hailed an “excellent” performance with a new formation and said: “We created a great amount of chances and just need to be more clinical in the circle. There’s huge potential in this group.”

The ladies still have one scheduled fixture remaining at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

Fylde Ladies 2 ended their season in West Two with a 2-1 home victory over Timperley 2.

Adrian Metcalf went into his last match as coach with a much-changed line-up but saw his side take the lead when Hannah Mears converted Lisa Swaine’s cross. Timperley equalised just before the interval and a tense second half followed.

Izzy Slater stood firm in goal and Swaine netted the winner from the right with eight minutes remaining.

Thanks to captain Sally Livesey and Cathy Fewson-Reeve for keeping the side together in a difficult season.

Fylde 3 completed their first season in the North League with a 5-4 defeat away to bottom club University of Liverpool 2.

The depleted visitors made a dreadful start, falling 3-0 down before battling back to 4-4, including two goals from Hannah Callagher.

But they paid for missed chances as the hosts scored the winner, though Fylde have survived in the league despite slipping to second-bottom in the final table.

Fylde 4 were promoted from Lancashire Central Division One after Lancaster and Morecambe 2 forfeited their final match at Mill Farm.

The match was to determine which of the clubs went up as runners-up and Fylde climbed above Lancaster after being awarded a 5-0 walkover.

Fylde 5 lost their final match 3-0 at home to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3, who were crowned champions of Lancashire Central division two.

Already assured of third place, the pressure was off Nikki Richmond’s Fylde side, who kept the title-chasers out until just before half-time.

Saves by player of the match Felicity Flood-Whittle kept them in the game and Fylde never gave up.

Fylde Men’s 2 ended their campaign with a 5-2 win over Horwich in the early push-back at Mill Farm.

Fylde started brightly in the sunshine and broke the deadlock after 15 minutes, when Alex Horrocks found the corner of the goal after a switch by Alex Mortimer.

Another short corner resulted in an almost identical goal by Luca Sempers, whose second made it 3-0 at half-time.

The second half was a more open affair, in which Horwich scored first before Sempers completed a hat-trick of drag-flicks.

Horwich scored a second before the club’s top scorer Phil Hope completed the tally with his 19th of the season.

Fylde can be proud to finish fourth in North West Two North, missing out on promotion by just a point.

Fylde 3’s hopes of doubling their win tally in North West Three North in the final game away to Preston 5 were dashed by a 5-2 defeat.

Fylde passed well in the first half and equalised with Jay Mayne’s shot from a short corner.

Preston regained the lead but the strong-running Mayne set up Alex Easham to score at the far post, making it 2-2 at half-time.

However, bottom club Fylde were outplayed in the second half despite a man-of-the-match display by centre-back Andy Lund.

Fylde 4 started strongly at home to Garstang in North West Division Four North North as Harry Gordon, Tim Woodman and Hugo Mace impressed in midfield.

Woodman opened the scoring following a great solo run, though Garstang equalised by half-time.

The second half slipped away from Fylde and they were beaten 3-1. Fylde are due to face Keswick at Mill Farm in the final match in this division on Saturday, though they are sure to finish second-bottom.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club Ladies ended their season with a 2-1 defeat away to West division two runners-up Bowdon 2.

Bowdon had already secured promotion but showed no complacency and opened the scoring on the counter-attack, despite LSA having plenty of possession.

It wasn’t long before Lytham responded and Georgina Read equalised only for Bowdon to regain the lead by half-time.

An end-to-end second half produced no further goals, though Grace Webster’s superb strike looked goalbound until the Bowdon keeper made an outstanding save with her stick.

Bowdon had chances too but LSA defended well. Emily Peacock made some crucial saves and midfielder Hazel Cockerill made an amazing stop at the near-post from a short corner, clinching the player of the match award.

It was fitting that the team should end the season with one of their best performances, even if it ended in defeat. The team, who finished fifth, have grown as a team and as individuals.

Lytham St Annes Men drew their final West Two fixture 1-1 with fourth-placed Knutsford at AKS, which was not enough to lift them out of the bottom two.

LSA made the worst of starts, condeding inside two minutes, and it remained 1-0 until half-time, despite Tom Evans making strong runs down the wing.

LSA came out brighter for the second half, forcing penalty corners and having shots on goal before Will Dowbiggin finished a scrappy but vital equaliser.

Aaron Copeland was outstanding for a Lytham side who have improved considerably in the second half of the season.

However, University of Liverpool’s win over Windermere means they climb above LSA, who remain in the bottom two.

Lytham’s fate now lies in the hands of the league as they decide how many teams will go down.

Lytham St Annes Ladies 2 were thrilled to finish second in the Lancashire Central Premier Division.

A 2-2 derby draw with Rossall in their final game at AKS was enough to lift them to second spot because Southport lost 6-0 to champions Pendle Forest 2.

A determined LSA started well only for the Fleetwood side to score first.

Ellie McNally missed by a centimentre as LSA forced several short corners before Samantha Read equalised with an angled shot.

Rossall were back in front before half-time, and although LSA battled hard in the driving rain in the second half, the visitors led going into the five minutes. Then Read fired her second with a straight drive from another short corner.

Harley Greene denied Rossall, when they were awarded a short corner with 40 seconds left and it remained 2-2, completing an excellent season for the LSA side after promotion last year.

LSA 3 completed an unbeaten second half of their Lancashire Central Division Two season with a 3-0 win away to Garstang 4.

Lytham were strong in attack and defence but had to settle for a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Liv Hesketh made up for an early miss by starting the move which ended with Frankie Thomas setting up Jess Mason.

Despite the rain, Thomas made some great runs in the second half and was rewarded with the second goal, a beautiful strike from a short corner.

Ruby Hodgkinson completed the scoring in the final five minutes, running into the D and shooting into the bottom right corner.

The whole team was outstanding for LSA, who end the season fourth, behind Fylde 5 on goal difference.