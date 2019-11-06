Fylde coast hockey: Lytham St Annes Ladies go top of league, Fylde Men's thrilling win, Rossall hold leaders

Unbeaten Lytham St Annes Ladies went top of North Division One with a 5-1 victory at bottom club Stokesley.

After a long journey to North Yorkshire and an early onslaught from the hosts, Lytham’s slick passing and pace saw them take control.

Emily Adams’ perfect penalty corner was deflected in by Gilly Shields for the opening goal.

Emily Peacock was called on to make some fine saves and Lytham doubled their lead with a close-range finish from Tasha Webster.

Gabby Little swept home the third from Shields’ pass before Stocksley pulled one back on the breakaway.

Lytham were not done and as their penalty corners continued to improve two more were converted by Adams and Georgia Perkins.

Jasmine Carey’s great play in the middle saw her named player of the match as Lytham moved above Harrogate on goal difference.

Lytham St Annes Men couldn’t keep up with the pace of some Windermere players as the visitors won their West division two fixture 9-2 at AKS.

Will Dowbiggin scored both goals – a rocket of a reverse strike and a drag-flick to the top right corner – and was Lytham’s man of the match.

Aaron Copeland went close but his effort was cleared just before crossing the line.

LSA Ladies 2 pulled level with Lancashire Central premier division leaders Pendle Forest 2 thanks to a 1-0 home win over Lancaster 2.

Despite missing several players and fielding some in new positions, Lytham enjoyed early domination and Harley Greene scored from a short corner.

Lancaster hit back with several short corners as Beccy Meadowcroft and Greene put their bodies on the line, and have the bruises to prove it.

And with Becky Evans, Charlotte Gallagher and Olivia Robinson all working hard, Lytham held their lead until half-time.

Lytham had many plenty of goal attempts in the second half but couldn’t score again to make the game safe, though this was a fine win as Robinson and Meadowcroft shared the player of the match award.

LSA3 lost 4-2 to Fylde 5 in Lancashire Central division two.

Goalscorers were Freya Gerrard and, in the closing seconds, Frankie Thomas.

Alicia Ireland made some strong runs down the right and Ruby Hodgkinson’s excellent defending saw her named player of the match (see below for Fylde details).

Fylde Men remain unbeaten in West division three after a hard-fought 4-3 win at Lancaster and Morecambe.

Fylde brought new signing Nick Rainbow, the former Blackpool goalkeeper, into their squad and took the lead early, when a well executed penalty corner was flicked home by Josh Payne.

But Fylde soon discovered they weren’t going to have everything their own way as Lancaster equalised and exploited gaps in midfield to move 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Fylde’s Chris Banks took control in midfield after half-time and Jordan Payne applied the finishing touch to another penalty corner for the equaliser.

But the hosts were buoyed as Fylde were twice reduced to 10 men, and they regained the lead despite a goal-line clearance by skipper Simon Major.

Fylde continued to press and equalised again when Josh Boyne set up Sam Bury from another corner. Unselfish play by man of the match Jordan Payne then set up the winner by James Oakes.

Fylde, who remain behind leaders Timperley on goal difference, were relieved to take three points from a side whose standard was much higher than their league position would suggest.

Fylde 2 hosted unbeaten leaders Didsbury Northern 4 in North West two north and were beaten 2-0.

Didsbury have only conceded three goals all season and Fylde’s Luca Sempers and Martin Hayes couldn’t capitalise on one-on-one opportunities after weathering an early storm.

Resolute defending by Alex Brandwood kept the leaders out until they found the top corner from their first penalty corner after 25 minutes.

Fylde stepped up a gear in the second half as Ryan Nicholls and Charlie Parker impressed down the flanks.

Danny Taylor saved a Didsbury penalty flick but the visitors did add a second with a neat finish. Frustrated Fylde were reduced to eight players by three quick yellow cards but this was a much-improved performance which bodes well for this weekend’s double-header. Dave Brown was man of the match.

Fylde 3 conceded four in the first 10 minutes away to second-placed Wigton en route to a 9-0 defeat in division three north. Fylde held out for the rest of the first half without really threatening the Cumbrians’ goal.

The visitors had more possession early in the second half but then Wigton regained control. Tim Woodman’s display in midfield saw him named Fylde’s man of the match.

Fylde 4 lost 2-0 at home to Windermere 2 in four north north despite superb goalkeeping by Danny Taylor, who ensured the first half ended goalless. Debutant left-back Ollie Greenwood was outstanding.

With no National League action for Fylde Ladies due to Olympic qualifiers, the second team took centre stage with a 1-0 home win over in-form Deeside Ramblers in West two west. Fylde withstood early pressure and took the lead through Lucy Barrow.

They survived a few scary moments in the second half but a hard-working display secured their second win of the season. Great credit to Sarah Hart, who played with an injury sustained last week.

A much-changed Fylde 3 lost 5-3 away to Leyland and Chorley’s senior side in West three north west.

Mid-table Fylde were level at half-time thanks to goals by Hannah Callagher and Megan Coar but then Leyland pulled clear. Laura Alexander scored a third for Fylde, who paid for some poor defending and missed chances.

Fylde 4 lost top spot in Lancashire Central division one to hosts Brookfields, who beat them 3-0 despite some top defending. Fylde battled hard as Anya Jackson and Eve Gooderham shared the player of the match award.

Fylde 5 were 4-2 derby winners over Lytham St Annes 3 in division two. The Fylde goals came from Hennie Thompson (2), Katie Thompson, one of three new young players in the side, and Charlotte Fisher, with a fine scooped shot.

Lali Atherton was named player of the match in her new central defensive role. The teams were level going into the game and this win leaves Fylde in fourth place outright.

Rossall Ladies held Lancashire Central premier division leaders Pendle Forest 3 to a 3-3 draw in Fleetwood. Rossall had to soak up early pressure but took the lead with a fast breakaway after 15 minutes.

Deb Wilson, Alice Young and Sam Evans all played their part in a move which ended with Gemma Prestwich’s ball into the D converted at the left post by Abi Singleton.

Rossall seized control and doubled their lead through Grace McKnight after a run and cross from the right by Emma Gilfoyle.

Pendle pulled one back from their first short corner two minutes before half-time.

The second half was end-to-end and Pendle drew level with 10 minutes remaining.

