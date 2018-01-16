Fylde coast hockey review: Blackpool, Lytham St Annes, Rossall, Garstang

Blackpool Hockey Club’s senior ladies’ team started 2018 in style with a thumping 5-0 home win over Longridge 3 at Stanley Park.

The win saw Blackpool leapfrog their visitors for fourth place in Lancashire Central division two.

Laura Girvan scored a hat-trick and was named player of the match.

Girvan got he side off to the best of starts by deflecting home a cross by Maread Lucas.

Longridge soon found themselves two down as another Lucas cross was converted by Vicky Hives.

Abbi Singleton, who worked hard as a lone forward, saw her perseverance pay off as she slipped the ball through for Girvan to score her second and Blackpool’s third.

Longridge pushed for a response and won a penalty when the ball hit a defender’s foot.

However, the penalty was no cleanly hit and keeper Sandra Wood saved.

The penalty miss served only to increase Blackpool’s confidence as Hives picked up the ball from a penalty corner and beat two defenders before setting up Lucas for the fourth goal.

Longridge attacked but left themselves wide open at the back, Girvan running through from halfway to complete her hat-trick.

Blackpool are without a fixture this weekend.

Blackpool Hockey Club Men were thrashed 11-0 in their game against Bowdon 3.

The bouncy surface made it difficult for Blackpool and they struggled to keep possession in key areas.

They are back in action at Stanley Park next week and will be looking to put in a better showing.

Blackpool Men’s seconds were outclassed by Didsbury Northern Men’s fourths and eventually lost 15-1.

They were without Andy Mortimer, Pete Latimer and James Smith – key defensive players – and struggled as a result.

Their problems were increased further after 20 minutes when Matt Atherton was taken off ill.

They conceded early but Will Pickles equalised shortly after to offer a glimmer of hope. Blackpool looked dangerous throughout the first half despite ending it 7-1 down before facing one-way traffic in the second half.



Lytham St Annes Hockey Club men paid for missed opportunities as they were defeated 2-0 by Alderley Edge seconds in North Two West.

Lytham were able to soak up the visitors’ early pressure in the opening 10 minutes and responded well, taking control of the rest of the half.

They were unable to take the lead, however, with Atkinson hitting the post and a couple of chances were missed at the back post.

Lytham were punished for those missed chances at it was Alderley that took the lead shortly before half time.

Lytham came out for the second half and again took control, looking the likelier to score.

The game-changing moment came later in the half with Lytham forced to play the remainder of the game with 10 men.

Alderley took advantage to score again, although there were some claims for the goal to be disallowed.

The game ended 2-0, with Lytham hoping to get back to winning ways next week at West Derby.

Lytham Ladies beat Northern 3-0 to stay third in North division two, having opened the scoring through Becca Walker.

Lytham extended their advantage further before half-time with a clip over the keeper’s head.

Northern Ladies tried their best to break Lytham’s solid defence down and had a few chances but Lauren Lockhart kept them out.

Their third goal came from Georgia Perkins, who received a pass by Emily Adams from across the ‘D’ and slotted home to complete the win for Lytham.

Lytham Men’s seconds defeated Windermere 2-1 in a game where they reverted to a three-man defence and five in midfield.

Lytham could have gone into half-time with the lead, were it not for the Windermere goalkeeper who had an outstanding game.

He made multiple crucial saves to keep the score 0-0 at the break.

Lytham looked to change that in the second half and duly did so, Mike Gannon scoring.

Windermere continued to struggle to cope with Lytham’s industry across the park, and Steve Poole’s goal gave them a 2-0 advantage.

Windermere did score a consolation, although there was controversy with claims that the goal was not hit from within the circle and an overturned penalty stroke.

Lytham Ladies’ Seconds won 2-1 against Clitheroe and Blackburn.

Lytham started slowly in their first game back after the break but picked up the pace quickly.

Clitheroe & Blackburn’s fast build-up play caused them problems early on.

They began to take control of the game and Lauren Gibbons put them in front.

After a disallowed goal, Lytham won a penalty kick in Clitheroe’s D, which Tia Pumphrey converted into the top left corner.

Clitheroe had chances but were unable to get past Lytham’s solid defence, and the home side held out for a narrow but well deserved victory.

Lytham Ladies’ Thirds were well beaten, 7-1 by Clitheroe and Blackburn. Lytham started the game at a disadvantage, with nine players in the starting line-up.

They were always in the game in the first half, and took the lead when Sally Stone received a pass from Megan Lewis and fired home.

They were unable to keep that advanatage, however, with Clitheroe and Blackburn 3-1 up at the break. Lytham had second-half chances they could not convert.

The numerical disadvantage began to tell with Lytham severely tested in the second half, Olivia Hancock making a series of good saves.

Clitheroe were able to add four goals to take the win 7-1, although the result didn’t do justice to how well Lytham played.

Rossall Ladies started 2018 as impressively as they ended 2017. A strong all-round team performance saw them win 7-1 at Leyland and Chorley.

Rossall’s first goal came after only three minutes and set the scene for a one-sided game.

Their scorers were Jasmine Wright (2), Lucia Stefani (2), Emma Gilfoyle, Jill Wilson and Faye Knight.

Special thanks went to to stand-in keeper Tizz Hall who, without having too much to do, looked very assured when called upon.

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s first team defeated Formby after playing their best hockey for some time.

A very young Formby started off well, holding the ball with skill but not breaking down a resolute defence.

Garstang then found their passing game and several good through passes started to put Formby under pressure.

A good through ball from Rebecca Worthington to Fran Summers was followed by a shot across the keeper from Summers but the ball went just wide.

This was a timely warning to a complaceant defence as Garstang built up to full pace.

On 10 minutes, a pass found Di Roe at the top of the ‘D’, only for her to uncharacteristically fluff the shot.

Garstang won their first penalty corner on 15 minutes but shot wide while, five minutes later, some superb work by Jude Chapman, Rachel Milner and Lisa Swaine came near to a score.

Young Holly Hunter was also making inroads on the right and a ball from her to Milner saw another near miss.

On 31 minutes the passes at last came to fruition as Worthington received a ball near the penalty spot with only the keeper to beat.

She lifted the ball in the air and bounced it on her stick twice, waiting for the keeper to come to her, and then neatly lobbing it into the goal.

It was a superb demonstration of skill that left the young Formby players open mouthed and looking vainly to the umpire.

In the second half Formby were too aggressive with stick tackles in the Garstang ‘D’ and the umpire issued a warning to cool things down.

Nevertheless, a good shot on goal by Formby just went wide and the Garstang defence, with captain Donna Richardson prominent, had to earn their pay.

The attack geared up withLisa Swaine and Rachel Milner making good runs down the wing.

Swaine was unlucky not to succeed with two shots on goal and, with two minutes to go, Garstang were in the ascendancy and Worthington had another near miss.