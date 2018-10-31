Fylde coast hockey review: first conference win for Fylde, Lytham Ladies climb to second

A dominant display saw Fylde Ladies record their first Investec North Conference League win, 6-1 at Timperley.

They were 3-0 up within the first 15 minutes as two goals from Leanne Sharples and one from Jenny Key rewarded some quality passing and movement.

They maintained their attacking threat in the second half as Sophia Crawshay made it four two minutes after the restart.

Diane Roe linked up with captain Rukin to scored the fifth, and although Timperley denied them a clean sheet Fylde had the final say with star player Key’s second goal.

Fylde Men also faced Timperley in North West division two, the clubs playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Mill Farm to continue their strong starts to the season.

Fylde took the lead against the run of play against Timperley 2, Chris Toward applying the finish from the middle of the D midway through the first half. Timperley took a deserved lead into the break with two well executed goals.

The visitors added a third on the rebound despite an impressive stick save by Danny Taylor. The turning point came when Toward was judged to have been pushed to the floor to win a penalty.

Jack Cropper calmly flicked into the top left corner and man of the match Taylor kept their hopes alive with saves at crucial times.

With five minutes to go, Fylde equalised as Cropper fired the ball into the D and James Oakes cleverly deflected it past the keeper to deny victory to his former side.

Fylde 2 were beaten 2-1 away to their City of Manchester counterparts in division three north.

Midfielders Alan Simpson, Alex Brandwood and Alex Horrocks directed proceedings for Fylde in the first half but they fell behind from a penalty corner.

Fylde equalised shortly after the break, when Alan Simpson broke from defence and Alex Horrocks’ perfect pass enabled Caine Draper to shoot beneath the diving keeper. The winner came three minutes from time, when a straight hit from a penalty corner was deflected in.

Fylde refused to give in but couldn’t convert a penalty corner on the final whistle and slipped to the bottom of the table. Resolute defender Andy Mortimer was man of the match.

Chris Pickles was Fylde 3’s scorer and man of the match in the 1-1 home draw with Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in division five north north.

Pickles, a new face in the side along with the impressive Jay Mayne, gave Fylde the lead following a James Smith drive.

The tireless Ryan Nicholls and Pip Munden ran strongly for Fylde, while Luke Whitelow made some key saves, but they could not deny L&M an equaliser.

The team played out their second 1-1 home draw of the weekend against Kendal 2 on Sunday.

Fylde weathered an early storm before going on the attack, with Will Pickles and Nicholls dangerous up the wings, though it was Kendal who led at half-time.

Fylde came out stronger for the second half as James Smith scored from a short corner.

Back-to-back saves by man of the match Danny Taylor ensured that fifth-placed Fylde held out.

There were three more 1-1 draws for Fylde Ladies teams.

Fylde 2 dropped their first points of the season at home to Formby but still top North division two.

Amy Merrick was outstanding for Fylde 3 in their home draw with Garstang 2 in the Lancashire Central premier division.

Holly Swarbrick gave Fylde 5 the lead on the break away to Leyland and Chorley 3, who equalised despite an outstanding display by keeper Felicity Flood-Whittle.

Fylde 4 drew as well, 2-2 at Fulwood in LC division one. Fylde took the lead in each half, with Emily Marsh and Isabella Harkins on target, while outstanding keeper Liz Jennings shared the star player award with Scarlett Turnock.

Lytham Ladies climbed to second in North 2 with an 8-0 home win over Preston, Tasha Webster scoring four goals in the second half.

The performance was as bright as the sunshine as Heidi Whitehead gave Lytham an early lead with a reverse flick.

Lytham were soon in control and goals by Livvy Robinson and Hazel Cockerill made it 3-0 at half-time.

Webster took centre stage after the break and there was a second for captain Robinson. The win leaves Lytham one point behind leaders Fylde 2, who they face at Mill Farm on Saturday.

Lytham 2 faced a tougher contest away to Southport’s senior side but emerged with a 2-1 win in Lancashire Central division one.

Lara Pilling and Izzy Collings impressed as they stepped up and worked tirelessly for LSA, who took the lead as Ella Martin and Jasmine Tang combined, though the latter earned herself a yellow card shortly before half-time.

Southport took LSA by surprise after the restart with an early equaliser, though the visitors redoubled their efforts and Anna Tankard swept home the winner.

Lytham St Annes Men lost 5-0 at home to Brooklands MU 3 in North two west, though this was a harder-fought game than the score suggests. lay moved fast from end to end and Lytham had chances but were made to pay for their mistakes.

LSA 2 lost 4-0 away to second-placed Southport 2 in North West five north north.

Joe Craig and his defence did well to restrict the hosts to one first-half goal but the continued pressure took its toll. LSA did have chances and hit a post but Southport mostly kept them on the back foot.

Rossall Ladies travelled to Nelson to take on Pendle Forest 2, whose keeper made four saves in quick succession.

Pendle then applied pressure of their own but Rossall defended resolutely as Alice Young marshalled the back four and Elizabeth Mary Hall made some vital saves on her return after a lengthy absence.

However, Pendle broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time and doubled their lead from a short corner in the second half.

Alex Holden pushed her team on and Sam Evans was tireless on the left but Pendle held on for a 2-0 win which left them second in the Lancashire Central premier.