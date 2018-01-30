Fylde coast hockey review: Lytham St Annes, Blackpool, Rossall, Garstang

Sweeping the rain from the pitch proved worthwhile for Lytham Ladies, who climbed to second in hockey’s North Division Two with a 3-2 win over Leyland and Chorley at AKS.

Lytham’s tactic was to test Leyland’s stand-in goalkeeper early as Tasha Webster and Aimy Barrow moved the ball forward early. This soon paid off as Georgia Perkins finished off a short corner for the opening goal.

It soon became 2-0 as Grace Webster lifted a reverse shot into the net.

Leyland had their attacks too but LSA defended well, with Perkins and Vicki Rees clearing shots on the line, to keep the score at 2-0 until half-time.

Leyland pulled one back early in the second half and Lytham’s defence was tested for a good 20 minutes.

A strong run by Becca Walker ended with a shot which flew wide before Emily Adams got upfield to fire the winner.

Lytham Ladies 2 went down 3-2 away to Garstang 3 in Lancashire Central division one.

The home side scored first only for Tia Pumphrey to fire home an equaliser.

With Jasmine Tang and Lily Ganchi in top form, Lytham gained control and took the lead by half-time, when Malley Parsons’ pass was converted by Gabby.

But Lytham couldn’t seize their chances in the second half and Garstang made them pay.

In division two, Lytham 3 were beaten 5-1 by their Longridge counterparts at Ansdell Arena. Lytham were able to field a full side and created chances, though it was Longridge who took theirs to lead 3-0 at half-time.

Lytham responded well in the second half and pulled one back when Jess McIntyre finishedoff Ellie McNally’s cross.

Both sides missed penalty flicks before the visitors sealed the victory despite some amazing saves by Katie Holt and good defending.

After a dramatic victory the previous week at West Derby, Lytham Men came unstuck against Merseyside opposition when Liverpool Sefton won 5-1 at AKS.

LSA went into the game with a strong 15-man squad, which included Richard Sharples for the first time in six months after injury. That enabled Adam Dixon to play in the outfield for the first time this season.

Lytham had a shaky start, allowing the visitors to control the game. LSA created chances too but were 2-0 down at half-time.

After the break, Lytham started well and continued to create chances, but as they pushed forward the game opened up and the Liverpool side opened up a 5-0 lead with five minutes to go.

Lytham pulled one back in the 68th minute, when Matt Shawcross converted a short corner through the keeper’s legs.

LSA slip to sixth in North Two west ahead of Saturday’s visit to leaders Brooklands 3.

Lytham 2 held their own in a goalless first half against Ormskirk 2, also at AKS.

Communication was good between the players, who continued to hold on until Ormskirk scored the only goal with 12 minutes to play. Even so, this was an encouraging Lytham display in North West five north north.

After their win over City of Manchester Men, Blackpool Hockey Club took two steps back when the crashed toa 9-0 defeat away to Winnington Park in North West division one.

The hosts controlled the game from the outset, scoring six in the first half.

And although Blackpool gave a battling second-half display they rarely looked a match for their opponents.

The Second team fixture fell victim to a waterlogged pitch, while Blackpool Ladies could not raise a team for their match against Southport and so forfeited the fixture.

Rossall Ladies lead the way in Lancashire Central division one after a thumping 8-0 victory away to the second-bottom club Lancaster and Morecambe 2.

Sam Evans latched on to a loose ball in the D to open the scoring and Gemma Prestwich made it 2-0 after a great interception and an equally fine strike.

Prestwich got the vital touch in a goalmouth scramble for her second and Debbie Slater struck from a short corner to make it four.

Gemma’s hat-trick goal and a second for Slater made it 6-0 at half-time.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half, though Rossall were less clinical in front of goal.

There was a third goal for Slater and a fourth for Prestwich from Emma Gilfoyle’s great pass.

Garstang Ladies are up to fifth in North Division Two after a 4-2 home win over bottom club Carlisle.

Captain Donna Richardson steadied the ship after the visitors opened the scoring.

Garstang created plenty of chances but had to wait until the final two minutes of the half to equaliser, when Di Roe converted a penalty corner with a low flick.

It looked like Garstang’s luck would be out as Rebecca Worthington hit a post and several shots hit the keeper’s pads, but eventually the goals began to flow with two for Lisa Swaine and a Kiery Horne strike. Carlisle pulled one back in the last minute, though Garstang could have won by a far wider margin.