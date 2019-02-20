Fylde coast hockey review: Lytham St Annes Ladies' nine-goal bonanza, Fylde Men pull level at top of table

Lytham St Annes Ladies were determined to score at hat-ful of goals away to Leyland and Chorley and did precisely that, a 9-1 win lifting them to second in North Division Two North West.

However, they did concede the first goal before moving up through the gears.

Grace Webster’s powerful run resulted in Gilly Shields lifting her shot into the net for the equaliser.

Gilly soon doubled her own and the team’s tally after excellent midfield play, then Jasmine Carey expertly fired home on the rebound to make it 3-1.

Lytham’s performance was not without its errors but the goals continued as Emily Adams scored with a thunderous strike from a penalty corner, then the determined Tasha Webster beat a player in the D before making it 5-1.

There was still time before half-time for Shields to complete her hat-trick, turning sharply on the penalty spot to convert Hazel Cockerill’s well-timed pass.

Lytham took a while to add their seventh in the second half, a rather embarrassing fourth for Shields as her mistimed shot trickled past the keeper.

The eighth was a great close-range finish by Webster for her second and she was denied a hat-trick when tripped by the keeper.

The resulting penalty stroke was calmly dispatched into the top corner by Emily Adams to round off the scoring.

Holly James thought she had completed the perfect 10 but her magnificent strike from the top of the D was disallowed.

Lytham’s passing was not at its best but the defence and midfield worked tirelessly for a win which leaves the team four points behind leaders Fylde 2 with five to play.

Lytham 2 went top of Lancashire Central division one with a 2-1 victory over Fulwood at Ansdell Arena.

Despite being forced into team changes, Lytham pushed the visitors back and created plenty of opportunities. Lara Pilling’s fantastic ball earned a short corner from which Minnie Rogers swept home the opening goal.

Fulwood responded positively but a fantastic hit-out by Harley Greene released Sally Stone on a superb run to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Lytham worked tirelessly in the second half but couldn’t increase their lead, Fulwood pulling one back from a quick break.

However, Lytham stood firm to move a point clear of Southport in the title race.

Lytham Men were disappointed with their performance away to Crewe Vagrants, losing 5-2 in North Two West.

The visitors felt they had the better of the first half but ended it 2-1 down.

Lytham believed a Tom Evans attempt had crossed the line, though the umpire ruled otherwise.

They boosted their chances when Neil Mallaleiu finally squeezed a shot between the post and keeper.

However, Lytham’s hopes were dashed as they conceded three goals in 10 minutes after half-time.

Lytham did pull one back when Evans’ shot was saved by the keeper only for Copeland to find the net with an overhead smash. However, the damage had been done and Lytham could make no further inroads into the lead.

Lytham 2 lost 4-2 to Fylde 3 at Mill Farm (see below).

Fylde Men pulled level with leaders Timperley 2 at the top of North West division two thanks to a 4-1 win at Lancaster University, where they had won a cup semi-final on penalties two weeks earlier.

Fylde welcomed back Jay Currey for the first time this year and it was his skilful play that set up a sliding Simon Thomas to open the scoring.

In-form Joe Neath scored for a third successive game to make it 2-0 but a dominant Fylde could not increase their lead in the first half despite Chris Holman and James Oakes’ two on one chance.

Rob Jepson shone in the Fylde backline, blocking numerous Lancaster strikes as they forced a series of penalty corners. Two late goals made Fylde’s victory look more comfortable than it was as man of the match Neath grabbed his second James Oakes slotted home.

Timperley were held to a draw by Triton, enabling Fylde to pull level. The top two will face each other on what could be a decisive game on the final day.

Fylde Ladies picked up three vital National Conference points with a 1-0 home win over Timperley.

With limited numbers, Fylde started slowly and soaked up pressure but broke the deadlock shortly before half-time, when a great long ball from Chloe Tyler found Sophia Crawshay, who set up Louisa Rogerson for the winner.

Goalkeeper Karen Wells and the defensive unit remained strong as Lucy Partington made a crucial goal-line clearance.

Fylde were due to play two league matches last weekend but a player shortage meant Sunday’s visit to Leicester had to be conceded.

Unbeaten Fylde Ladies 2 are four points clear at the top of North Division Two North West after their 8-0 victory away to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern.

All the goals came from open play as Kirsten Abbott scored four, Lisa Swaine two and Becky Ingham and Hannah Mears one each.

Two early injuries meant Fylde played out must of the game with only 11 players but their commitment shone through.

Fylde 4 won through to the Lishman Cup final with victory by the only goal away to Lancaster 4.

The cup holders dominated this semi but it took a superb second-half strike by Izzy Harkins, who shared the player of the match award with Katie Smith, to see them through.

Fylde Men’s 2 were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool John Moores University in a competitive North West three north fixture at Mill Farm, a big improvement on their 14-1 thrashing at the beginning of the season.

Fylde 3 recovered from a 2-1 half-time deficit to beat Lytham St Annes 2 4-2 in a division five north north derby at Mill Farm.

The visitors opened the scoring only for young Alex Eastham to equalise after a tricky run and pass by Duke Jones. LSA counter-attracted quickly to end a closely contested first half in front but Fylde took control after the break.

Jones again came sprinting into the D to set up captain Oli Holmes for the equaliser.

Holmes added his second, deflecting an airborne ball into the middle of the goal after a darting run and hit by Phil Hope.

Jones completed the scoring with a tap-in after an interception by Mick Hayes.

Andy Mortimer shone at the heart of Fylde’s defence to be named man of the match.

Rossall Ladies lost a thrilling game of two halves 4-3 at home to Lancaster University.

Rossall couldn’t have got off to a better start as a great ball into the D by Sam Evans was fired home at the second attempt by Samantha Wilde.

Rossall won possession straight from the restart as Debbie Slater found Jill Perkes Wilson on the right and her first-time cross was despatched into the bottom corner by Gemma Nicole.

Two down inside 10 minutes, Lancaster clawed a goal back but within two minutes Wilde somehow kept the ball in play and crossed into the D for Emma Gilfoyle to beat the advancing keeper.

Rossall led 3-1 at half-time but defended deeper and deeper in the second half as Lancaster drove forward.

Enya Magill did her best with a number of fine saves but Rossall had no answer to the onslaught as the visitors scored three goals.