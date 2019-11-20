Fylde coast hockey round-up: Lytham Ladies draw top of table clash, Fylde Men dominate against Prescot

It was second v third at AKS as Lytham Ladies faced Morpeth and played out a 2-2 draw.

The home side dominated the early stages of this North division one clash and went close on a couple of occasions before Tash Webster ran into the circle and scored with an impressive driving shot.

Morpeth responded strongly, however, and took a 2-1 lead but LSA stayed positive.

And their hard work paid off as a flurry of penalty corners ended with Emily Adams scoring the winner with minutes remaining.

LSA’s self-belief was rewarded but they now trail leaders Harrogate by five points as Morpeth drop to fourth.

Lytham St Annes 2 won 4-2 away to Rossall Ladies in the Lancashire Central premier division.

Both sides created chances in an end-to-end derby encounter, with Jess McIntrye and Harley Greene containing Rossall well on the wings.

Sandra Wood made some fine saves in the Rossall goal but her team-mates struggled to clear their lines as LSA pressed high

Simple passing paid off for LSA as Anna Tankard scored twice in quick succession before half-time.

Frankie Beeby scored a superb solo goal to make it 3-0 early in the second half only for Rossall to hit back with two goals.

Gemma Prestwich’s cross from the right was fired over the diving keeper by Chelsea Atkinson, then Grace McKnight scored with a first-time shot from a penalty corner as Alex Holden and Beckiie Vale impressed in the middle of the pitch.

However, strong runs from LSA’s Lara Pilling continued to pose problems for Rossall and Tankard completed her hat-trick to seal the win with two minutes remaining.

LSA 3 were 3-0 home winners over Garstang 4 in Lancashire Central division two.

LSA attacked from the start, with strong runs by Frankie Thomas and Jess Mason, who opened the scoring with a blinding solo strike after 20 minutes.

As Rachel Gibbs and Keziah Edgar cut out any Garstang attacks, Alicia Iredale doubled the lead after a shot rebounded off a post.

LSA added a third in the second half, Thomas with a belting strike after four successive short corners.

They couldn’t add to their tally but got back well to keep Garstang at arm’s length.

Lytham Men had a weekend double-header in West two, earning their second point of the season from a 2-2 draw with Liverpool Sefton at AKS.

Lytham started strongly and stayed on top for most of the game, Keigh Stone deflecting a strike around the keeper for the opener.

Lytham won a number of penalty corners, Will Dowbiggin converting one of these to make it 2-0.

Maybe tiredness set in but LSA conceded twice in the second half, meaning a win still eludes them.

The previous day LSA had lost 3-1 at home to Crewe Vagrants despite giving probably their best performance of the season.

Lytham were boosted by the return of man of the match Dan Yates and Keith Stone but the Crewe keeper was in top form.

Joe Ashton scored for LSA after a shot from a short corner was saved.

Lytham St Annes 2 joined Kendal 2 at the top of North West four north north thanks to a 4-2 win away to Keswick 3.

The match was played in Cockermouth, where Keswick made the stronger start and took the lead.

LSA’s passing improved and Ash Gannon equalised in the final seconds of the half.

Gannon scored his second within three minutes of the restart and LSA soon made it 3-0.

Keswick hit back with two goals only for LSA to add a fourth and then defend strongly to protect their lead.

Fylde Men continued their winning form with a dominant 7-2 win away to fellow high-flyers Prescot in West division three.

Fylde welcomed Jack Cropper back into the midfield following his spell with Preston.

Prescot pressed high and applied early pressure but Fylde soon settled, led by a composed a Cropper in the middle of the park, and took the lead when Jordan Payne finished a fine team move.

Josh Payne flicked a penalty corner into the net to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Prescot came out firing in the second half and pulled one back but Fylde were soon exerting their dominance.

James Oakes was first to react to a rebound off the keeper to make it 3-1 and the Payne brothers both scored a second in their battle to be the club’s top scorer.

Sam Bury set up Josh Boyne to make it six with a smart turn and shot, and then man of the match Jordan Payne ensured Simon Major’s shot crossed the line, completing his hat-trick.

Prescot scored a consolation goal but slipped to fourth in the table as Fylde remain second, level on points with leaders Timperley.

Fylde 2 also looked to build on their good run of form at home to Leyland and Chorley, who went into the game second in North West two north.

After a dominant 20-minute spell, Phil Hope slid in to score the only goal of the first half.

Leyland and Chorley came out fighting for the second half and won eight short corners, but the fantastic workrate of Alex Horrocks and Alan Simpson helped to keep them at bay.

Fylde countered through Chris Walker and Ryan Nicholls, eventually sealing victory when Alex Brandwood deflected a short corner home.

This excellent win lifts Fylde to sixth with a game in hand on all the teams above them.

Fylde 3 lost 2-1 away to Bolton 2 in North West three north.

Andy Lund and Craig Tilley distributed the ball well and Fylde took the lead when Caine Draper drilled home from Jay Mayne’s pas.

They held the lead until half-time but Bolton hit back with two quickfire goals after the restart. Fylde went close to an equaliser but Phil Weir couldn’t quite connect with Tilley’s strike.

Stephen Pope was outstanding in goal but Tim Wilson was Fylde’s man of the match.

Fylde 4’s match was perhaps their best of the season as they held North West four north north leaders Kendal 2 to a 2-2 draw.

The hosts applied first-half pressure but it was Kendal who led 1-0 at half-time.

Fylde came out fighting and Tim Woodman’s cross was converted by Martin Hayes for the equaliser.

Hayes then added a second, this time from a cross by Oscar Harkins, to give Fylde a deserved lead. Captain Craig Nutter made a series of saves but Kendal finally forced an equaliser.

Fylde Ladies are still searching for valuable points in the National Conference after a 5-0 defeat away to leaders Nottingham University, who remain unbeaten and have defeated Fylde twice.

An increasingly confident Fylde 2 were 5-2 home winners over bottom club Clitheroe and Blackburn in West two. Captain Sally Livesey scored two, with Cathy Fewson Reeve, Hannah Mears and Freya Sharman also on target. Katie Smith stood out as the younger players impressed for sixth-placed Fylde.

Fylde 3 and derby rivals Preston played out a 1-1 draw in West three north. The visitors again conceded early but raised their game and Megan Coar equalised early in the second half.

Fylde 4 lost 2-0 away to Lancaster and Morecambe 2 in Lancashire Central division one. Fylde passed well but couldn’t take their chances and fell behind just before half-time.

It was a similar story in the second half and Fylde now trail leaders Brookfields by five points, though they remain second.

Fylde 5 lost by the only goal at home to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3 in division two.

Abi Johnson and Charlotte Thompson shared the player of the match award for Fylde, who rued their missed chances as Clitheroe scored a late winner.