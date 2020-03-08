Fylde RFC 48 Luctonians 10: Seven-try Fylde have the edge in play-off race

Fylde returned to winning ways in National Two North with a decisive victory over their Herefordshire visitors in a sometimes feisty contest at the Woodlands.

READ MORE: Fylde coach opposed league restructure plan

The pitch was in a fine state and, if a lot of the play was a closely-fought armwrestle, there were enough moments of quality running rugby to engage the crowd.

A couple of late pack changes in the Fylde matchday squad saw Hal Chapman and the fit-again Olli Parkinson replace Ben Vernon and Nick Ashcroft, who were ill.

However, this hardly seemed to weaken the home forwards, who gave a determined display.

Fylde started brightly and took just six minutes to open the scoring. As their pack pressed deep in the Luctonians half, a clearing kick by scrum-half Louis Silver was charged down by Matt Garrod and the ball bounced kindly for fly-half Greg Smith to stroll in for his sixth try of the season. He converted easily from near the posts.

It was pretty much one-way traffic at this stage and five minutes later more pressure by the Fylde pack ended with blindside flanker Chapman, having perhaps his best game for the club, making the telling drive to score his first Fylde try. Smith’s conversion was again spot on and his side led 14-0.

Luctonians got into the game at last and Silver kicked a straightforward penalty on 20 minutes.

Both defences were aggressive and denied their opponents space and time, though Fylde did manufacture some dangerous attacking runs and flanker Phill Mills made a strong burst down the left only to pass into touch.

The Fylde pack continued to hammer away and another drive on the half-hour saw hooker Ben Gregory emerge from the pile of players to claim a try, Smith’s extras making it 21-3.

Luctonians number eight Sam Jones was yellow-carded after an incident which left Fylde skipper Adam Lewis with a head wound, then another penalty conceded by Lucs presented Smith with a straightforward goal.

Trailing 24-3, Lucs’ discipline didn’t improve after the break and Gregory scored his second try after a kick to the corner, lineout and driving maul.

The impressive hooker’s 13th try of a very productive season also secured a bonus point, though Smith was unable to convert from out wide.

Luctonians then pressed and centre Rob Lewis picked a neat line to carve through the defence from 20 metres out. Silver’s conversion reduced the deficit to 29-10.

Any hope of a comeback was quickly dashed as Fylde scored again on 59 minutes. Replacement Tom Forster made a major contribution before Tom Carleton was first to a grubber kick behind the defence. The full-back converted his own try, Smith having left the field.

And when Lucs’ replacement prop Guy Kirkby was sinbinned, the home side took immediate advantage as a pack drive was finished by prop Matt Ashcroft and Carleton’s confident conversion made it 43-10.

The storming full-back then completed his second-half double, taking the inside pass after a burst by winger Tom Grimes. This was Carleton’s 23rd try of the campaign.

And although his conversion attempt glanced off a post to deny Fylde 50 points, this was a very sound all-round team performance on the day Caldy celebrated winning the title at nearby Preston Grasshoppers with their 25th straight victory.

In the very tight battle for second place and the chance to go up with Caldy via a play-off, Fylde stretched their advantage over Hinckley by a point to five.

But Hinckley’s 24-15 win at Huddersfield was their ninth in succession and they look set to race Fylde to the finish.

Both clubs have next weekend off before their final five games.

FYLDE: Carleton; Botha, Wilkinson, Rawlings (Forster 51), Grimes; Smith (Briers 51), Lanigan; Lewis (Ashcroft 62), Gregory (Stephenson 62), Ashcroft (Horner 30), Conner (Parkinson 40), Garrod, Chapman, Mills, Fairbrother.