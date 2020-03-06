Fylde RFC boss expects a reaction against Luctonians after defeat last time out

Head coach Warren Spragg is confident of a “big response” from his Fylde RFC side as they embark on the final six games of their promotion quest with tomorrow’s home clash against Luctonians.

Nine places separate the sides in National Two North, but while the Herefordshire club have won three of their last four matches, second-placed Fylde have lost three of theirs.

Fylde won by only two points at Luctonians in November and Spragg said: “We face a big challenge against a well-organised and physical side, who are very competitive around the breakdown and will put pressure on us.

“We are going to have to play well and focus on being at the top of our own game but I expect a reaction this week. I know this group well enough and I expect them to be good on Saturday.”

Last Saturday’s 32-30 defeat at Loughborough Students cut their advantage to four points over a third-placed Hinckley side who go in search of a 10th successive win at Huddersfield tomorrow.

This time last year, the rigours of a gruelling season got the better of a Fylde squad whose promotion challenge fizzled out, and Spragg is hopeful that experience will help his squad to stay the course this time.

“We know what it’s like to get this run-in wrong and a bad experience like that can help you on your journey,” he said.

“No-one likes to learn by losing but you can turn the hardest lessons into something really positive.

“I’d be very disappointed on a personal level if we let our position slip through our own unravelling and the players feel the same. We have discussed this and we know it’s up to all of us to deliver.”

There are certainly lessons to be learned from Loughborough, where Fylde’s error count was too high.

Spragg added: “I think that was the most conservative we’ve played all season but we made too many mistakes.

“We went into the game very positively but we made some poor errors and let them in for some easy tries.

“We created opportunities ourselves but we gave them 20 points.

“It was a lack of accuracy in our general play which cost us but we were lucky enough to come away with two points.”

Spragg hopes to have more or less a full squad to select from this weekend, adding: “Twenty-four games into the season you will be battered and bruised, and players will be carrying niggles.

“The physio has patched them all up and we should have pretty much a full complement to choose from.”