Fylde RFC coach questions RFU’s proposed restructure

The Rugby Football Union’s proposals to reduce the number of teams and matches in the National Leagues are opposed by Fylde RFC, though head coach Warren Spragg believes it is “inevitable” they will be approved.

The proposed restructure for the 2021/22 season would reduce the National Leagues from 16 to 14 clubs, possibly adding more regional leagues at National Two level – there are currently two, North and South.

That would mean 26 league games for each club per season rather than the current 30.

Although a fixture reduction has financial implications, it is argued the move would benefit player welfare.

Fylde, currently in National Two North but fighting for promotion back to National One, don’t agree and the RFU survey into its proposals has proved divisive.

Fylde head coach Spragg told The Gazette: “The feedback from some clubs is that there are too many games but I wouldn’t want to see the quality of the competition diluted.

“The questionnaire is going out to social rugby players as well as semi-professionals, and I don’t believe that taking four games a season off semi-pro players is the best way of looking after their welfare. They may look to do other things and be lost to the sport.

“The idea may appeal to wealthier clubs, especially in the south, but as someone born and raised on north-west rugby I don’t want to see changes that are detrimental to young northern players and clubs and create an imbalance nationally. “Fylde are supportive of the current structure, and our ambition is to push for a place in National One with the current format.

“But when the RFU gets its mind set on something, it’s likely to happen.”

Fylde’s promotion ambitions for this season involve consolidating second place over their remaining seven games to earn a play-off against the runners-up from National Two South.

They head into the weekend six points clear of Hinckley in third.

It is surely a question of when, rather than if, unbeaten Caldy are confirmed as champions, their 32-11 win against Sedgley Park last weekend stretching the Wirral club’s lead to 25 points with 35 to play for.

That result kept Fylde’s nine-point advantage over fourth-placed Sedgley but left Spragg with mixed feelings.

He said: “Provided we keep going until the end we will be proud of what we have achieved this season, but we will always have to look back on the fact that Caldy got so far away from us.”