Fylde RFC coach Warren Spragg makes most of the calm before a storming finish

Fylde RFC are enjoying a weekend off before their final push in the National Two North promotion chase.

With Caldy already confirmed as champions with five games to play, Fylde are leading the race to finish as runners-up and earn a promotion play-off against the second-placed club in National Two South.

Despite having another week to prepare for their next fixture at Hull, Fylde have trained as normal this week and head coach Warren Spragg told The Gazette: “When you don’t have a game at the end of the week you can train hard with a different focus.

“It gives us an opportunity to really knuckle down on bits and pieces, and look forward to some really good training sessions before Hull.”

Those training sessions will be all the more enjoyable after a 48-10 thrashing of Luctonians last time out, which left Fylde five points clear of third-placed Hinckley.

Spragg added: “We are in the driving seat. Hinckley are on a great run (10 successive wins) but I’d prefer to be in our position than chasing. If we take care of our own results we’ll finish second.”

He agrees fourth-placed Sedgley Park aren’t out of the reckoning either – a win in their game in hand against Loughborough Students tomorrow could leave them just two points behind Hinckley.

Fylde are due to visit Sedgley for their final away fixture on April 4.

But three of Fylde’s final five games are at home, including clashes with bottom-three sides Otley and winless Scunthorpe.

The possibility of coronavirus impacting fixtures before the end of the season can’t be ruled out but for now Spragg says Fylde will carry on as normal while taking all sensible precautions.

He said: “We just have to follow the advice like everyone else as we continue to prepare for matches.

“We’ll make sure our water bottles are clean and be sensible in everything we do.”