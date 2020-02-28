Fylde RFC prepare for a trip into the unknown against Loughborough Students

Fylde RFC return to league action after their weekend off with a trip to Loughborough Students tomorrow, though head coach Warren Spragg admits they are unsure what to expect from their hosts.

Loughborough have not played a National League game since beating Otley 47-33 three weeks ago, though the Students have been far from inactive since then.

They also compete in the British Universities and Colleges competition, which is reaching its climax.

Spragg explained: “They scored 70 points in their last Universities match, so will be full of confidence.

“They play their final match in that competition next Wednesday, so we’re not sure how strong a side they will put out against us.”

The Students are fifth in National Two North but are unlikely to challenge Fylde for second spot given the 19-point gap between the clubs.

Loughborough is an unhappy hunting ground for Fylde, who have lost on eight of their last nine visits, conceding 43 points or more four times.

However, this Fylde side relishes playing on Loughborough’s fast, artificial surface, having won all three matches on synthetic pitches this season, including massive wins at Stourbridge and Chester in recent weeks.

Fylde have welcomed the rest after their gruelling 15-7 defeat by runaway leaders Caldy a fortnight ago and Spragg reports that his players have recovered well.

“A few of the older heads are feeling the wear and tear,” he said, “but we’ve patched them up and everyone should be fine, except (lock) Olli Parkinson, who isn’t happy with a knee injury.

“We initially thought David Fairbrother might have fractured his jaw against Caldy but that’s been checked out and he’s fine. We are all looking forward to Saturday.”

Fylde v Loughborough matches produce an average of 54 points and another high-scoring encounter looks likely on their fast track.